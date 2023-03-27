Blac Chyna isn’t just turning over a new leaf as Angela White, she’s flipping the whole tree by making nice with Kim Kardashian after losing a $100 million lawsuit against her.
The reality tv star is switching up everything we know about her from her name and signature curves to the company she keeps.
Page Six reports despite losing the defamation lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian clan last year, she wants to support “Dream’s auntie.”
If you barely recognize the influencer formerly known as Blac Chyna, everything is going according to plan.
In addition to shedding her surgically enhanced curves and facial fillers, she seems to have dropped her longtime beef with the Kardashian family. In a recent interview, she rocked a shirt featuring the SKIMS founder to “support Kim.”
“Well I love Dolce & Gabbana but I wore this shirt today because I wanted to support Kim. She did a collaboration with Dolce and I respect it and that’s Dream’s auntie,” White said.
Kim’s brother, Robert Kardashian, shares his 6-year-old daughter Dream with the model. This is a very, very new side of White, who still had a lot of smoke for the Kardashians recently.
Earlier this month, she doubled down on previously saying “all of them [Kardashians] are baby mamas.”
Although White’s recent videos documenting the process weren’t judgmental, several fans clocked a conservative rebrand.
Maybe Kim is the exception to the baby mama bashing since all her children were from her marriage to Kanye West. That’s not the only evidence supporting the Blac Candace Owens theories however.
blac chyna doing interviews on fox & friends. im not jarred by a lot of things these days, but this one made me blink a few times
— tracy clayton jr the 3rd (@brokeymcpoverty) March 26, 2023
Check out Blac Chyna telling Fox & Friends about God telling her to quit OnlyFans after the flip.
Angela White Talks To Fox & Friends About Getting Baptized And Leaving OnlyFans
If the transition sudden switch-up from Blac Chyna wasn’t shocking, her recent appearance on Fox News certainly is.
On Saturday, the 34-year-old talked to Fox & Friends about becoming a born-again Christian, her surgical make-under, and God telling her to quit OnlyFans.
Is Blac Chyna following in the footsteps of Stacy Dash, from Smooth Girl magazine to “Take Me To The King?”
White previously said she just outgrew the persona and life of Blac Chyna. In addition to undoing the cosmetic surgery for her health, White says she had a higher calling. She opened up more on the notoriously conservative talk show to say “the Holy Spirit” inspired her new journey.
“Honestly, for me, I was like, this is too much. It’s time for a change. This is not really who I am. Something just came over me — like, the Holy Spirit came over me. And I was like, you know what? I need to figure out about what’s my purpose in life. Like, why am I here?” she told Fox & Friends Weekend.
The mother of two said she walked away from her OnlyFans account because it was a divine assignment. After getting baptized on her 34th birthday, she said God told her not to “degrade” herself with adult content. She explained that she only started using the platform out of financial desperation.
“The reason why I even started the OnlyFans was because I was dealing with so many lawsuits, so many this, so many that. And I was scared to lose everything. So, I kind of went to something which I knew wasn’t right, but I just wanted to use it at that time just to get through it,” White said.
“And honestly, when I got baptized, I knew that God told me, you do not need to be doing this. This is not why I put you here to degrade yourself. Because our bodies [are] a temple,” she continued.
Blac chyna removing all of her plastic surgery is just a rebranding gimmick.
She lost her lawsuit against the Kardashians also…
Remember when she was accused of human trafficking recently?
Hollywood is so weird.
She’ll eventually marry into mega-church millions. pic.twitter.com/9geIs6aTuA
— Neverland (@N3V3RLND) March 24, 2023
White previously revealed that she also removed a “satanic” tattoo in her transformation. Of course, this perfectly aligned with the other extremist evangelical content that dominates the cable news network. White has a life-saving message to share about the deadly dangers of silicone injections, but Fox is an unexpected platform to use.
Whatever Angela White’s vision for the future is, she’s making sure we follow along every step of the way.
