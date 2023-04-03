Before they resolve the allegedly stolen $30,000, there’s another LaTocha Scott scandal, and Xscape has receipts longer than CVS.

On SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B, the Scott sisters called a truce, but the tension is still thicker than cold grits. The iconic groups beefing and bickering about costumes, set lists, and who headlines is only half the drama. LaTocha ended up in the middle of more funny accusations, and this time all of Xscape had the receipts.

The latest episode started with a brief reunion between Tamika and LaTocha Scott but ended with a bombshell. After accusing LaTocha of stealing $30,000, Tamika agreed to work things out for the sake of Xscape and their sisterhood. LaTocha even acted like a group member again despite her new solo record deal.

All that went out the window when Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tiny Harris confronted LaTocha about her husband allegedly skimming off the top. In a tense sit-down, the group got “to the nitty gritty” about Rocky Bivens.

Tamika, Kandi, And Tiny Confront LaTocha About Her Husband

“One of the promoters we work with a lot dropped a bomb on us, ok? With receipts! And you know you love a receipt!” Kandi said in the confessional.

We love the receipts, too, Kandi! Once again, LaTocha looked like a deer in headlights.

“There’s a lot of stuff we found out that’s just not right. Your husband, he’s been dealing with a promoter. He’s been getting a kickback,” Tamika explained at the meeting.

And this further convinced me that Rocky and LaTocha took Tamika’s money #TheQueensOfRB #QueensOfRB — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 3, 2023

LaTocha instantly had a screwface as she defended her husband of 28 years.

“Ain’t nobody been getting no kickbacks from promoters,” she fired back.

Tamika doubled down and calmly pulled out a whole folder of receipts! “We’re about to have a business meeting,” she said, handing out copies for everyone.

Tamika Scott was not playing with Latocha and Rocky! She grabbed that thick blue folder with the quickness and was like…….💀 ☠️ #TheQueensofRB #xscape pic.twitter.com/EnYvQaafN8 — 🄺🄴🄽🅈🄰 🄼🄾🄾🅁🄴 🅂🅃🄰🄽 (@GossipInformer) April 3, 2023

The documents included copies of texts allegedly between Rocky and the promoter negotiating extra fees to book the group. LaTocha said she didn’t know or do anything wrong, but the alleged said differently.

Tamika held up more papers she said were copies of the payments and confirmed the messages showed Rocky’s phone number. The scandalous scene ended with a cliffhanger as LaTocha calls her husband about the news.

See what Kandi and Tiny say about the kickback receipts and why they believe they’re real after the flip.