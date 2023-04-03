Before they resolve the allegedly stolen $30,000, there’s another LaTocha Scott scandal, and Xscape has receipts longer than CVS.
On SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B, the Scott sisters called a truce, but the tension is still thicker than cold grits. The iconic groups beefing and bickering about costumes, set lists, and who headlines is only half the drama. LaTocha ended up in the middle of more funny accusations, and this time all of Xscape had the receipts.
The latest episode started with a brief reunion between Tamika and LaTocha Scott but ended with a bombshell. After accusing LaTocha of stealing $30,000, Tamika agreed to work things out for the sake of Xscape and their sisterhood. LaTocha even acted like a group member again despite her new solo record deal.
All that went out the window when Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tiny Harris confronted LaTocha about her husband allegedly skimming off the top. In a tense sit-down, the group got “to the nitty gritty” about Rocky Bivens.
Tamika, Kandi, And Tiny Confront LaTocha About Her Husband
“One of the promoters we work with a lot dropped a bomb on us, ok? With receipts! And you know you love a receipt!” Kandi said in the confessional.
We love the receipts, too, Kandi! Once again, LaTocha looked like a deer in headlights.
“There’s a lot of stuff we found out that’s just not right. Your husband, he’s been dealing with a promoter. He’s been getting a kickback,” Tamika explained at the meeting.
And this further convinced me that Rocky and LaTocha took Tamika’s money #TheQueensOfRB #QueensOfRB
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 3, 2023
LaTocha instantly had a screwface as she defended her husband of 28 years.
“Ain’t nobody been getting no kickbacks from promoters,” she fired back.
Tamika doubled down and calmly pulled out a whole folder of receipts! “We’re about to have a business meeting,” she said, handing out copies for everyone.
Tamika Scott was not playing with Latocha and Rocky! She grabbed that thick blue folder with the quickness and was like…….💀 ☠️ #TheQueensofRB #xscape pic.twitter.com/EnYvQaafN8
— 🄺🄴🄽🅈🄰 🄼🄾🄾🅁🄴 🅂🅃🄰🄽 (@GossipInformer) April 3, 2023
The documents included copies of texts allegedly between Rocky and the promoter negotiating extra fees to book the group. LaTocha said she didn’t know or do anything wrong, but the alleged said differently.
Tamika held up more papers she said were copies of the payments and confirmed the messages showed Rocky’s phone number. The scandalous scene ended with a cliffhanger as LaTocha calls her husband about the news.
See what Kandi and Tiny say about the kickback receipts and why they believe they’re real after the flip.
Tiny Harris Joins Kandi Burruss To Speak On It About The Kickback Allegations
On Sunday night, Tiny appeared on Kandi’s podcast to recap the shady shenanigans and Speak On It. They sympathized with the sisters about their family feud. However, the kickback allegations just added more fuel to the fire.
Kandi revealed that the folder full of documents was her idea, advising Tamika that “you can’t hit people with fake news.”
“The promoter sent screenshots of text messages between him and Rocky. He also sent copies of a wire transfer receipt from the bank,” she emphasized.
“It was an actual wire-transfer receipt with bank numbers on it. It was multiple payments. A particular for $5,000 or something and in the note section it said ‘for Xscape,’ going to Rocky’s company.
When asked to clarify his company name, Kandi said Rockland Records is really R. Kelly’s company. “Research it. He tells a lot of lies, chile,” she added.
Rocky was out here trying to say R. Kelly’s Rockland company is his?! I’m even more convinced that they need to investigate his ass in conjunction to R. Kelly and the shit he was doing over there. That’s why he preyed on LaTocha #SpeakOnIt
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 3, 2023
Tiny explained that all this tea was a surprise to her at the moment, just like LaTocha, but she was convinced. LaTocha doubted that the screenshots were real. In addition to saying that was Rocky’s number and name in the messages, Kandi claims the details and timeline were accurate.
“How could the promoter have known that to make it up in the texts?” Kandi asked, debunking LaTocha’s narrative.
“The problem with this situation is for years, we have been hearing from other promoters that Rocky was doing side deals.
Kandi also pointed out that the group had the policy to split payments equally rather than taxing for finders fees. She revealed that the group suddenly started having issues with that promoter but didn’t know why until now.
“Me and Tiny ended up getting Covid that year. After [the promoter] paid [Rocky] the money to get us on the show, we ended up not being able to do the show,” she said.
“So I guess that blocked Rocky from getting the rest of the money and they fell out. Hence, now it caused all these issues with us and the promoter.”
I'd just like to know what type of Gospel career does LaTocha think she's going to have after all of this MESS?!
She'll be lucky if anyone will call her to even hold the plate of communion crackers.
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 3, 2023
Tiny also said the texts explain LaTocha insisting on a full reunion with Kandi despite making more money than ever as Xscape 3.
“Because they were getting some extra money on the side,” Kandi said.
Even LaTocha’s claims about welcoming Kandi back as a friend look money motivated after these texts. After years of hearing these rumors, this is just the first time a promoter claimed to have proof.
On Speak On It, both ladies said they regret all the drama, but Tiny promised that the show will go on with or without Latocha and Rocky.
“Our fans still love us and still support us. We’ll still be out there giving y’all what y’all want. It’s going to be three of us,” she added.
As long as Rocky is in the driver’s seat for LaTocha, Jesus needs to take the wheel!
What do you think about the Xscape beef? Do you believe the promoter’s alleged receipts or LaTocha’s innocence?
Continue Slideshow
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Apology Tour Headliner: Xscape's LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Tamika, Tiny, And Kandi, Reveals Open Marriage To Rocky
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Follow
-
Selling Slayyy: The Baddest Real Estate Baegents In The Game
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.