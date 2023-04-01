After a “come to Jesus” moment, Xscape singer LaTocha Scott apologized to her sister Tamika Scott and group members Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.
Who can LaTocha run to? It seemed like a wrap for the original Xscape when the group’s decades of drama returned with a vengeance. On the premiere of SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B, Tamika accused her sister and brother-in-law Rocky Bivens of allegedly stealing $30,000 from her. Since then, it’s been LaTocha vs. everybody as she ditched the group (again) for solo ambitions.
LaTocha apologized to Tamika, Kandi, and Tiny on Instagram Live to gain some “Understanding” after beefing all over podcasts, radio shows, and social media.
“I am in a space where I need to free my mind and free my heart, free my spirit,” LaTocha began, explaining that Rocky isn’t there to influence her like the group previously claimed.
“I want to start off by apologizing to our fans. When we started this almost 30 years ago, it was only ever just to sing,” LaTocha said, lamenting the current family feud.
After An Eye-Opening Interview With Da Brat, LaTocha Apologizes For Fighting With Xscape
Following an appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, LaTocha reached her breaking point. Again, she denied stealing after Tamika dropped receipts with copies of paperwork and an interview with Tiny’s mother.
In addition to defending against the theft allegations, LaTocha got into it with Da Brat. The rapper, who toured with Xscape back in the day, cosigned Kandi’s claims that LaTocha regularly brought the drama. Kandi even confronted LaTocha about it on their previous reality show, Just Kickin’ It. Now the 49-year-old sees the light.
“Yesterday I had an interview an interview and Da Brat and I had some words,” LaTocha recalled.
“I didn’t understand why when she said to me ‘that Kandi felt sad about you being the leader of the group. She felt sad.’ I said ‘she felt sad? That’s the first time I ever heard this. It’s news to me. Even in that, I have to take accountability,” she said.
“If I overlooked you, Kandi, I am sorry. I never wanted to do that. I never knew you were sad. I know what that sadness feels like, I really do. When we were in a group, I just wanted us to sing and be successful,” she continued. “I’m 17, 18-years- old, so what do I know? I’m sorry if I made you feel sad. That was never my intention.”
Next, the apologies continued to Tiny, who regularly played peacemaker.
“To Tiny, who I consider my friend, I think of you as family,” LaTocha said. “You are the one who always tried to bring things together for us. I kind of alienated myself from you because I was trying to figure out everything.
“We’re like sisters and I didn’t talk to my sister. Maybe you could’ve shed light on some things that I probably needed to hear,” she said, revealing that Tiny motivated her to pursue the gospel career.
LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Her Sister, Tamika Scott, And Their Mother Gloria
The stone-cold facade cracked when LaTocha addressed her family, which she says is “everything” to her. It’s hard to tell after Tamika accused her and Rocky of stealing and allegedly blackmailing her about a sex tape. The gospel singer said the public plea for forgiveness comes after Tamika ignored her attempts to make up.
“To my sister, Tamika, everybody knows that my family is everything to me. Everything!” LaTocha said. “I’ve been reaching out to you and I’m praying that things get better. This is not me coming on here trying to make somebody look bad or nothing. I’m speaking from my heart. Mama didn’t raise us this way.
She also apologized that Mama Gloria got caught in the middle and publicly “scrutinized for being a mother.”
LaTocha Says She Wants To Compare Receipts With Tamika For Missing $30,000 She “Just Found Out About”
The moment of truth didn’t lead to admitting guilt about the alleged stolen royalty checks. However, the singer is tired of the drama and wants to make peace. After “praying, trying to figure things out,” she wants to reconnect with her sister.
LaTocha maintains that she just learned about the missing money on the show but says she wants to work with Tamika to fix the finances and their family. She admitted that they were both broke, living with their mother, and leaning on each other at the time of the alleged theft.
“Me and my sister, we’re going to get it together. I don’t have the answers. I just found out about the $30,000 allegation when I watched TV with y’all. Did I take my sister’s money? I did not. We were going through so much 10, 11 years ago as a family. One of the things that, I can’t lie, we were both at our lowest. I didn’t have money. We all lived with my mother,” she revealed.
“When y’all talk about $30,000 that I didn’t know anything about, all I said is ‘can we get clarity about it?'” LaTocha continued. What are you seeing? Because I have my receipts and you have yours. We need to sit down as sisters and not go through this on social media. It’s not good.”
Can somebody help me understand how she doesn’t know what Tamika is talking about, but she also has receipts? Cause how you know what to have receipts on? pic.twitter.com/9yWdvqDjOq
— Philmore D. Halliwell (@theycallmeMr_G) March 31, 2023
Like a good big sis, LaTocha shut down outsiders feeding the drama. She told them she didn’t want any calls, texts, or DMs shading Tamika over their personal issues. Instead, LaTocha asked for prayer.
“I did not steal my sister’s money. Tamika, you know I didn’t steal your money. If there’s anything that I could do to resolve this, I’m going to resolve it,” she added.
LaTocha Defends Her “Open Marriage” To Rocky Bivens, “I’m Not Stupid”
Fans still suspect Rocky could have had something to do with the funny money. LaTocha doesn’t want anyone running to her about Rocky either because she knows “everything,” revealing they have an open marriage.
“To all those people who are out there judging me for my relationship with my husband, we have been married for 28 years. I have been with this man through the highs and lows,” LaTocha said.
LaTocha responded to the rumors about Rocky stepping out, saying she’s “very much aware” of everything.
“I see everything,” she explained. “Some people keep the fact that they have an open relationship quiet. They want to keep it private, but we have that.”
As for claims that Rocky is controlling and abusive, LaTocha confirmed that she’d never stay in that dynamic because she’s “not stupid.” She says that deferring to him is simply a sign of trusting his judgment in a healthy relationship.
After addressing every beef and scandal, LaTocha asked for peace, prayer and privacy to deal with her family. She broke down in tears, reminding viewers that she’s only human.
