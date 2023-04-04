An InXSCAPEable sister scandal is far from finished amid new accusations of stealing.
Tamika Scott was a guest Sunday on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and she discussed the drama that’s surfaced amid the airing of SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B.
While there, she of course was asked by Andy Cohen about her allegation that her sister LaTocha Scott stole $30K from her, and the singer who recently released a lengthy video to back up her claims didn’t hold back.
Tamika told Cohen she was unsurprised by her sister’s reaction to recent allegations that Rocky Bivens accepted kickbacks from Xscape shows because her sibling is like a “deer in headlights” when it comes to her husband.
She also said that she has “no doubt” that her sister and her brother-in-law cashed her $30,000 checks and her mother reacted negatively when she initially made the accusation.
“It was almost as if she was upset with me because I brought it to the forefront,” said Tamika on Watch What Happens Live.
Her comments also come on the heels of her alleging that her sister is her mother’s favorite and amid the matriarch alleging that Tamika was “jealous” of LaTocha.
Tamika also said she hasn’t spoken to her sister or Rocky Bivens considering that LaTocha changed her number despite a recent IG Live where LaTocha begged Tamika to communicate with her.
According to Tamika, she doesn’t even have her sister’s number.
“My mom told me I couldn’t have her number because she needed to protect her peace,” said Tamika before noting she hasn’t been in recent communication with her mom.
Ultimately she said that she decided not to press charges against her sister all those years ago because she didn’t want to see LaTocha go to jail.
That’s not all Tamika Scott said, however, hit the flip.
Tamika Scott Says Her Sister LaTocha Scott Stole Their Gospel Record Deal
Elsewhere in the #WWHL interview, Cohen asked Tamika about LaTocha meeting with Motown Gospel to work on a solo project which was showcased on their Bravo show.
According to Tamika, the deal was actually meant for the two of them as sisters, but LaTocha swiped it for herself.
“The contract that was meant for the both of us that she stole from us?” said Tamika during a game of “Can You Defend Her.” “She stole from me, that was our deal and she took it.”
Ooof.
LaTocha Scott is currently promoting her forthcoming gospel album My Conversation With God which drops this Good Friday, April 7.
Near the end of the show, Tamika also answered a fan question about the statement that “SWV cannot survive without Coko, yet Xscape can without LaTocha.”
“SWV songs are Coko heavy,” explained Scott. “They did have to cancel a couple of months ago when she got sick, but if you take any member out of Xscape the show continues.”
“Right now we’re doing shows with just us three without my sister,” she added.
Despite all of this ongoing drama, Tamika recently told TMZ cameras that she’s ready to make amends with her sister.
“Life is short,” said Tamika. “It’s nothing that someone has done so bad that you can’t forgive them because if something was to happen to her or to myself, then we’d both—it wouldn’t be nice.”
What do YOU think about the latest chapter in the Scott sisters stealing scandal?
Do YOU think LaTocha will respond to her sister’s latest allegation?
Continue Slideshow
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
R&BEEF: Messiest Reactions To Tamar Braxton Calling Kandi ‘The Most Non Singing Azz Person In The Entire Music Industry’
-
Nick Cannon Admits He Doesn't Give The Mothers Of His Children A Monthly Allowance: 'What They Need, They Get It'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Apology Tour Headliner: Xscape's LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Tamika, Tiny, And Kandi, Reveals Open Marriage To Rocky
-
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Follow
-
Tamika Scott Shares Screenshots Of LaTocha Scott's Alleged $30K Stealing, Exposes Anonymous Threat Involving Her, Tiny Harris & Todd Tucker
-
Selling Slayyy: The Baddest Real Estate Baegents In The Game
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.