Twitter is ABLAZE over Marques Houston, 41, addressing his controversial marriage to 22-year-old wife Miya Dickey whom he wed when she was 19, two years after their initial introduction.

The actor/singer opens up about the eyebrow-raising union in the upcoming episode of hit TV One’s series Uncensored (airing this Sunday, April 9th) where he insists his connection with his wife is nothing weird, but rather, a spiritual connection they shared once they started talking after she turned 18.

“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” Houston explains in the clip. “When I met my wife, she was 17. So, we had no really conversation, no really connection until, you know, she was of age.”

For the record, Houston says he was 37-years-old when he met his 17-year-old wife-to-be who he married just two years later on August 24, 2020 in an ‘ultra private’ ceremony.

Since then, Marques has been accused of grooming her while insisting he didn’t start talking to Miya until she was 18, connecting with the teenager over their shared love of God and music.

“People don’t understand it and I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19,’ he continued in the now-viral clip. When we did finally start to talk I was like, ‘This woman is like me’ and when I would talk to her she’d just…For one, we had a spiritual connection and I feel like that’s the most important thing. We both love God. We both love Jehovah and that was key.” “Being able to start being around her and talking to her we connected through music,” he said. “Her spirit, her kindness, her heart reminds me a lot of my mom. You know we connected on so many different levels.”

You may recall the singer penning a lengthy statement explaining that he only fell in love with Miya (who’s like a daughter to Chris Stokes and the friend of Stokes’ biological daughter) in March 2019 when she was an adult.

“Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family,” wrote Houston in 2020. “Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention. “It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing.”

