Twitter is ABLAZE over Marques Houston, 41, addressing his controversial marriage to 22-year-old wife Miya Dickey whom he wed when she was 19, two years after their initial introduction.
The actor/singer opens up about the eyebrow-raising union in the upcoming episode of hit TV One’s series Uncensored (airing this Sunday, April 9th) where he insists his connection with his wife is nothing weird, but rather, a spiritual connection they shared once they started talking after she turned 18.
Real. Raw. #Uncensored. Featuring @marqueshouston! Marques Houston is telling his story his way in an all-new #UncensoredTVOne, premiering Sunday at 10p/9c only on @tvonetv. 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/BsQZlHlI4a
— TV One (@tvonetv) April 4, 2023
“Me and my wife’s situation is a little different. How we met through mutual friends and everything like that,” Houston explains in the clip. “When I met my wife, she was 17. So, we had no really conversation, no really connection until, you know, she was of age.”
For the record, Houston says he was 37-years-old when he met his 17-year-old wife-to-be who he married just two years later on August 24, 2020 in an ‘ultra private’ ceremony.
Since then, Marques has been accused of grooming her while insisting he didn’t start talking to Miya until she was 18, connecting with the teenager over their shared love of God and music.
“People don’t understand it and I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19,’ he continued in the now-viral clip. When we did finally start to talk I was like, ‘This woman is like me’ and when I would talk to her she’d just…For one, we had a spiritual connection and I feel like that’s the most important thing. We both love God. We both love Jehovah and that was key.”
“Being able to start being around her and talking to her we connected through music,” he said. “Her spirit, her kindness, her heart reminds me a lot of my mom. You know we connected on so many different levels.”
You may recall the singer penning a lengthy statement explaining that he only fell in love with Miya (who’s like a daughter to Chris Stokes and the friend of Stokes’ biological daughter) in March 2019 when she was an adult.
“Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes because we are all like family,” wrote Houston in 2020. “Being a Jehovah’s Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That’s it. Chris’ real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah’s Witness convention.
“It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends. Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing.”
What are your thoughts about Marques’ marriage to a woman 20 years his junior? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his Uncensored clip on the flip.
& Idc what Marques Houston talking bout lol He weird for talking to a 17 year old in the 1st place. GO HOME ROGER! 🥴😂
— Kiara. (@Gottaloveme__kc) April 5, 2023
I'll never get over Marques Houston wife posting a pic of him from Sister, Sister and everyone in the comments was telling her she wasn't even born yet 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— Young Keev ♏️🔮🧚🏼♀️ (@kiyomi_1028) April 5, 2023
“this 'woman' is just like me.” – marques houston describing a teenager
— naan artest (@blvckcement) April 5, 2023
Somebody tell marques Houston unlike his wife, we were not born yesterday…. Dude definitely was channeling Rkelly energy when he married Aaliyah.
— Ronnie Lo (@RonnieLo10) April 5, 2023
Nobody:
Marques Houston: “WE HAD NO CONVERSATION, NO CONNECTION UNTIL SHE WAS OF AGE” BYE
Out of all woman, he married a 19 year old @ 40 FOH
— Gabz (@nopicsPlz) April 5, 2023
How y’all connect through music when she didn’t know who you were!!?? Marques Houston a mf lie
— LeBrona 👑 (@Tee_aww_knee) April 5, 2023
So we’re finally talking about Marques Houston and his wife who went missing as a minor, then popped up with him once she was over 18? And yes, he knew her while she was still a minor. 🙃
— 3/9 💖 (@_KayRie) April 5, 2023
Wait a min. Y’all saying Marques Houston’s wife was a missing person? Like she ran away and they hid her? I can’t wrap my head around this storyline
— Welch Knowles Carter (@GrapeJuiceMe) April 5, 2023
Marques Houston is better off just shutting up cause he’s just making it worse for himself 💀
— It’s Just Jay 🙂 (@JorJor___) April 5, 2023
