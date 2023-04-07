Before the upcoming Queens of R&B finale, SWV spilled the tea about the Xscape drama and why they regret doing the show. As Kandi would say, “Well, speak on it!”
While fans can’t get enough of the inXSCAPEable LaTocha Scott vs. everybody beef, the members of SWV are over it. Despite make-ups and break-ups throughout their three decades of girl group greatness, the endless mess isn’t their style.
In a recent appearance on Sherri, the ladies of SWV opened up about butting heads with Xscape. The trio said they regretted doing the joint reality show because “there’s been too much disrespect.”
SWV Addresses Headline-Gate With Xscape
Coko, LeLee, and Taj’s grown and sexy look for the talk show took the internet by storm. Sherri Shepherd asked them about the last time they broke the internet with their R&Beef with Xscape about who should headline.
“Who do y’all think should headline the tour?” Taj quickly asked the audience, who cheered for SWV supremacy.
Sherri added that fans loved both groups, making it even tenser when they got heated over headlining. LaTocha’s reluctance to pick a representation outside of her allegedly skimming husbandger, Rocky Bivens, made matters worse when it was time to negotiate.
“You saw our [managers] sitting there. They didn’t have representation. No one was there!” Taj said. “It ain’t our fault!
Sad SWV and Xscape aren’t close anymore because they could’ve banded together against Rocky and Bullwinkle’s lying, stealing asses. Instead they wanted to talk about overalls and flats and not do the tour!
— The Morally Corrupt Tay Resnick (@SweetTayPie0104) April 6, 2023
The drama didn’t end with their back-and-forth on Bravo. LeLee and Kandi both took it to the Twitter timeline.
“LeLee, Twitter went crazy. Their reactions were all night long. How did you feel about the reactions online?” Sherri questioned.
“You know it was so overwhelming. I’m the party girl, but I’m quiet. I just play my position,” LeLee said. “But I just get so sick of people feeling like they can say what they want. Sometimes you just got to hit ’em one time hard. Honey, I let that New York City come out of me!”
My biggest takeaway from SWV & Xscape has nothing to do with Tocha… it's that Lee Lee is THE MOST NEW YORK BROAD OF ALL TIME.
— Naima Cochrane (@naima) April 5, 2023
Check out what SWV says about regretting the Queens of R&B show and whether they’ll tour with Xscape after the filp.
SWV Reveals Regret About Doing Queens of R&B With Xscape: “We Are Not Going To Be Anyone’s Sidekick”
Sherri recalled the magic of SWV and Xscape uniting for an epic Verzuz battle and asked where the groups stand now.
“Are you still cool with the ladies from Xscape?” Sherri wondered.
“We’re ok,” Taj tentatively answered.
“Everything is still fresh, but you know how women get. We still have one more episode and you guys can see how it works out,” LeLee explained.
I don’t like how it’s perceived as if Xscape ruined some type of bond between them when they were simply doing business… SWV had the same headlining issue with Salt&Peppa and New Edition and they’ve sold more than both groups and still opened up for them
pic.twitter.com/hfJHDVKXPU
— Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) April 6, 2023
Sensing their mixed feeling about the drama, Sherri questioned if they regretted doing the show.
“I wanted it to be fun. I wanted us to go back to the 90s and relive our youth and have so much fun. It wasn’t anything that I thought it would be. So I kind of regret that part. I feel like now we’ll probably never be able to have that again. I was just a little disappointed,” Taj answered.
“Too much was said. Too much disrespect. It’s just been really crazy. And I honestly was not expecting it like that at all,” Coko chimed in.
“They were hoping that getting all of us together, it would have been some real women’s empowerment thing,” LeLee continued, echoing LaTocha’s regrets. “And it would have been so huge if we just got together you know … it can’t always be about one person. Somebody has to say ‘come on y’all we can do this together.’ You get an idea, you get an idea, let’s do whatever it takes. You can’t ever get to that point if one person is pulling one person down. It’s not going to work.”
Yikes! When asked if there would still be a tour, the ladies’ paused and exchanged looks that said it all in the silence.
LeLee added a positive spin that she always sees the bigger picture. Taj doubled down on not letting any disrespect slide.
“You never know. If things can be worked out. We are not going to be anyone’s sidekick. And we’re not going to allow you to talk to us any way. It has to be fair for everybody,” Taj said.
“If it’s fair, we’ll be there in our overalls and our flats,” Coko joked, referencing Xscape’s shade about their concert costumes.
With all this unfinished business, it sounds like we need another season of Queens of R&B. The joint concert might be in shady shambles, but fans can still see SWV on tour this summer.
The finale of SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B airs on Bravo Sunday, April 9, at 8 pm EST.
Do you agree with SWV or Xscape about who should headline a joint tour?
