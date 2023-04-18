Bossip Video

Former Cleveland Brown defensive lineman Chris Smith has died at the age of 31 and people who personally knew him are mourning the man revered as a “kind soul.”

The tragic news was confirmed on Twitter by several sources including Smith’s alma mater, West Rowan High School.

“Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was a player. The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!”

It is unknown what caused Smith’s death.

Comedienne B. Simone who dated the baller back in 2021, was one of many people to pay tribute to the defensive end.

“One of the ONLY things in life is promised, is death,” wrote Simone onher InstaStory.

She also implored her followers to, “Love on people when they are physically here and if you truly love them cover them in prayer.”

“God is a God of no mistakes even when you are grieving or hurt. Trust him. He won’t fail you…” Life is precious” she added with a broken heart emoji.

Numerous people have pointed out the sad news that the mother of Smith’s daughter, Petara Cordero, also passed away when she was fatally struck by a vehicle in 2020 after exiting the defensive end’s Lamborghini.

“She didn’t feel any pain,” Smith told Sports Illustrated at the time. “It was like she died in her sleep.”

Smith found love two years later with B.Simone, although they kept their relationship relatively private.

The couple did give the public glimpses into their flourishing romance as the football star shared a photo on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Fans were elated the actress had finally found her “BOOYFRIEEEND!” but the two ended their romance shortly after in July of the same year.

The football community has been blindsided by Smith’s death and many teams and players have shown just how beloved the footballer is.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Browns DE Chris Smith,” The Cleveland Browns organization shared via Twitter. “Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we’ve had in our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

“Chris was one of the kindest players and people that I’ve ever met,” Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett told The Associated Press. “He was willing to give you the shirt off his back for you. It’s hard just knowing people like that can go at any time.”

His agent Drew Ronsenhaus also shared his condolences via Twitter,

“Rest in Peace Chris. “Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you.”

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku said,

“Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking.”

And similarly, former Raiders player Derek Carr’s succinct post read,

“Love you bro”

Jacksonville Jaguars selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft after he played college football at Arkansas. The esteemed baller also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens. The Houston Texans signed him for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in March after playing his final NFL game in 2021.

The loss of a loved one can be devastating, but we can only hope that Petara and his ancestors welcomed him after his transition.

We’re sending prayers to the Smith family at this time.