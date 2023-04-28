Bossip Video

TGIF! We’re excited that Friday is finally here and that means we’ve finally almost reached the finale episode of ‘Life After Lockup.’

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the finale episode of ‘Life After Lockup’ for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Marcelino and Brittany prepare to recommit to their marriage on their fifth anniversary. If you’re anything like us, you have watched them go through some serious rough patches, so this is so exciting to see.

Check out the clip below:

Clearly things are in a much better place but we hate how the clip left us with that cliffhanger. What do you think Brittany was about to say?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Derek tries to win back Monique. Brittany and Marcelino renew vows, but a secret threatens their happily ever after. Amber and TC reach a breaking point. Michael surprises Justine. Shawn fears Sara’s surgery is for her ex.

Okay now after that episodic description we’re a little worried about Brittany and Marcelino. Are you guys excited for the ‘Life After Lockup’ finale? Who have been your favorite couples this season? Who do you think will go the distance?

The finale episode of Life After Lockup airs tonight, Friday April 28 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?