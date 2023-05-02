Bossip Video

Furthering their mission of “building a bigger table” Lobos 1707 says it has big plans ahead of Cinco De Mayo.

LeBron James backed Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal has announced a new partnership with Old El Paso to “build a bigger table.”

Per a press release, the brands are seeking to bring people together over shared meals, drinks, and conversations and they’re hosting an event in Miami at the Oasis Wynwood on May 5 for Cinco De Mayo. The curated taco and tequila experience will also feature live performances and many surprises.

“We are excited to partner with Old El Paso and further educate consumers on our mission to ‘Build a Bigger Table,'” said Diego Osorio, Lobos 1707 Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “Whether it’s over tacos and tequila or any meal that inspires, there’s always an extra spot to pull up a chair. Lobos 1707 is all about bringing people together and building a community that everyone can be a part of, and Old El Paso shares in our commitment to doing just that.”

Lobos 1707 reports that the Cinco De Mayo festivities will be invite-only and will be hosted by Terrence J. Special guest appearances will include Lenny S, DJ Meel, and other A-listers and influencers.

The brand is also premiering two social media content series to further enforce the “build a bigger table” narrative that will feature tequila recipes as well as “personal and inspirational stories from beloved dishes.”