Martell Holt gets down and dirty with the Real Housewives of Atlanta drama, including a clash with Kenya Moore about whether he’s really Sheree Whitfield’s man.

Based on the sneak peek of the hit Bravo show, the upcoming season will definitely turn up the heat. Season 15 already promised Marlo officially joining the cast and Drew Sidora’s divorce drama.

The first look at Sheree’s pec-flexing plus one offered more questions than answers as fans wondered if he really committed to her, why he’s beefing with the cast, and whether they’re still together.

Sprung Sheree sang his praises, bragging about enjoying the buff arms and chest on his chiseled physique. She added that he “definitely exudes big d*ck energy” and took a long satisfied sip in the confessional when asked if he’s good in bed.

Sheree also noted that the father of five has been nothing but respectful. Things sound serious since the Alabama native made things work despite the distance.

“We really enjoy each other’s company. Martell lives in Huntsville, Alabama, but I would love for Martell to move closer. Since we met, I’ve seen Martell every week,” she explained.

That explains why the Love & Marriage: Huntsville heartthrob looked so cozy at Chateau Shereé. He ditched a signature skintight tuxedo to get comfortable throwing shade at the other Housewives over a romantic dinner.

Sheree invited Martell to the roaring ’20s birthday bash for Sanya Richards-Ross’s husband Aaron. Martell had reservations about meeting the cast, especially Kandi Burruss.

The show included a clip of Kandi claiming Sheree is “being used for publicity” in the new couple.

“She said I was an opportunist. I guess she forgot what an opportunist was: your husband!” Martell said. “I think they’ll be respectful in person,” Sheree assured. “Aren’t they like 3 feet tall? Both of them? They better be g*ddamn respectful!

On the other hand, Sheree said Kenya asks about Martell all the time because she’s excited about the new romance. The flash forward to the Ross’ birthday bash tells a very different story.

The glitz, glamour, and good vibes didn’t last long once Kandi and Marlo got into it. Then Martell turned up about rumors of him dating other women. He snatched a phone out of Kenya’s hand after she claimed he slid in her DMs.

“You did it to your ex-wife and you’re going to do it to Sheree! Once a cheater, always a cheater, you f*cking piece of sh*t!” she yelled after guests stepped in to separate them.

Kenya is notorious for starting mess among happy couples, but is there some truth to the accusations? The show described Martell as her boyfriend. However, that’s not how Martell tells it in his own reality series.

In addition to referring to Sheree as a friend on LAMH, he doubled down on it in an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta.

“So who’s putting that smile on your face, Martell?” the host asked. “Life,” he answered, which cracked up series creator Carlos King. “Life? Her name isn’t Sheree?” the interviewer asked. “Oh yeah, Sheree and I are really good friends. Sheree is a really sweet woman. She’s very beautiful inside and out,” Martell said.

Fans hope Sharee won’t get played again like last season with her formerly incarcerated bae Tyrone Gilliams. Between rumored DMs sliding, a roster of other Atlanta women, and efforts to rekindle with ex-wife Melody Holt, Martell is a wildcard.

Check out the messy man-of-the-hour Martell on the season 15 premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta on May 7.

Do you think Martell Holt is serious about Sheree Whitfield or just trying to get more reality TV play on the new season of RHOA?