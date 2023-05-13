Bossip Video

Meagan Good is reportedly dating Jonathan Majors amid his domestic abuse case, and fans think it’s either a (preposterous) PR stunt or a red flag for their fave.

This news is shocking, considering less than two months ago, Majors was in a relationship with the woman who accused him of assaulting her. TMZ reports the curious coupledom between Kang The Conqueror and Good is “fairly new,” but a source claims they’ve gotten close over the “last several weeks.”

TMZ says witnesses spotted Good and Majors going to the movies at Alamo Drafthouse in L.A. last weekend. Interestingly, none of those witnesses or even paparazzi caught the famous new couple on camera, making fans even more suspicious.

Good’s reps haven’t confirmed that they’re dating.

The internet is speculating that someone from the actor’s camp seemingly planted a story to distract from his loss of multiple movie roles and endorsement deals. Furthermore, people think it’s interesting that he was reportedly on a date ahead of a scheduled status conference.

Variety reports that on May 9, Majors appeared in a lower Manhattan court via Zoom regarding the status of his ongoing assault case.

Described as a “brief conference” Judge Rachel S. Pauley discussed a motion filed by Majors’ defense team that the prosecution has until May 23 to respond. The defense will have until May 31 to respond back.

The legal team for Majors has continued to deny any wrongdoing on the actor’s behalf.

Jonathan Majors’ Defense Appeared To Be Grasping At Victim-Blaming Straws Before Rumored Romance With Meagan Good

Earlier this week, Jezebel described his defense strategy as “throwing everything against the wall” and hoping something sticks. The site also noted that all their tactics align with DARVO (Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender).

The tactic “relies on widespread misunderstanding about the complexities of abuse, which often results in victims’ reactions to abuse being equated with abuse or inaccurately framed as “mutual abuse.'”

As previously reported Majors’ legal team released texts allegedly from Majors’ ex blaming herself for the incident. Next, his team released details and video of his accuser going out to a club rather than staying home after the alleged assault. Many asserted that this was “victim blaming” at its finest.

Majors’ team however told Deadline that he’s the actual victim considering that there’s a “witch hunt” going on against him.

“We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed,” Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry said. “We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not “fix” their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying.” “This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims,” added Chaudhry. “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

Majors currently faces three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

The court required Majors to attend his next court date on June 13 in person, or the judge will issue a warrant for his arrest.

“I obviously don’t want that to happen,” the presiding judge told the actor.

As for Meagan Good, we’re almost certain that she’ll release a statement to let the world know what’s truly going on.

Blink twice if you need help, sis!