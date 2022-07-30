Double Cheeked Up Achievement: FAMU Grad Breaks The Internet With Nude Graduation Photoshoot On The HBCU’s Campus

“Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative[ly] my whole life,” Terica Williams explained.

The illustrious alumni of Florida A&M University always do it big, especially when it comes to creative and innovative graduation photos. This time Hollywood Unlocked reports Terica Williams has FAMU trending for her provocative pictures to celebrate earning her Master’s degree in Counselor Education. The new graduate went viral with a booty-bearing photo shoot on the campus of her alma mater with a message about acceptance and respectability politics.

Alexa, play “Cozy!” Whether people are focused on Terica’s banging body or debating decorum and respectability politics, the 24-year-old certainly has everyone talking. She posed in front of a statue of the rattlesnake mascot in nothing but gold red bottom heels and a cap full of flowing snakes. Medusa, eat your heart out!

“There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body. A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my Masters Degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Regardless of how the internet or fellow Rattlers feel, Terica’s accomplishments shouldn’t be overshadowed by what she wears (or doesn’t). In another set of graduation pics, Terica boasted about her impressive stats. She rocked a FAMU sweatshirt, retro bellbottom jeans, and righteous afro, invoking Angela Davis. In addition to earning “thousands of dollars worth of scholarships” and maintaining a 3.8 GPA, she’s “forever grateful” to be “joining the 2% of black therapists.”

“Striking is a habit, I just had to have it 🐍 Dear FAMU, Thank you, because of you I:

• Gained thousands of dollars worth of scholarships

• Maintained a 3.8 GPA

• Received a Graduate Assistant

• Awarded a Graduate Fellowship

• Became a Mentor

• Received a little sister from BSLS

• Perfected my ℹ️mage Now, I am joining the 2% of black therapists. For that, I am forever grateful. Warmly,

Terica Williams, M.Ed ( Masters in Counselor Education)”

The reactions to Terica’s viral picture are still mixed, but she’s taking it in stride. Some not only dislike the historic campus as the backdrop for a racy picture but even claimed Terica “set us (HBCUs) thousands of steps back.” Is it really that deep?

Williams is one of many Black women challenging respectability politics in the public eye. Lizzo is notorious for embracing her body with revealing outfits and nude body positivity photoshoots. Megan Thee Stallion broke down the barriers between being a hot girl and a college girl. She twerked her way to a Bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. Most recently, Rhode Island state senator Tiara Mack made headlines for twerking in a bikini in a viral TikTok. Despite racist comments and backlash about decorum, the unapologetic senator refused to apologize for being herself.

What do you think about Terica bearing it all to prove a point? Is the internet wrong for judging a book by its cover?