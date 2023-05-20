The #LAMH drama took a nasty turn after Melody Shari alleged that her ex Martell Holt planned to release “revenge porn” of her. “I know it’s true,” said the reality star.
Yikes! Fans watched Mel and Martell go from embodying Love & Marriage to a messy divorce over his affair with another woman. Despite moving on with his baby mama Arionne Curry, and RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield, it seems like if Martell can’t have Melody, nobody can.
Melody addressed Martell’s alleged scheme to leak “revenge porn” of her, confirming that this isn’t the first threat.
Sheree must don’t watch #LAMH 😂😂 Anybody with eyes can see that Martell Holt loves Melody “Shari” 😩 He even corrects them and tells them that her name is Melody Holt 😩 https://t.co/KA4EQukFCu
— leigh 🌻 (@pardonmy_crown) May 19, 2023
Karson Bleu Came Forward About Martell Holt Allegedly Asking Arionne Curry To Leak “Revenge Porn” Of Melody
The drama went public when Arionne’s friend Karson Bleu came forward about an alleged plan to leak revenge porn of Melody. Karson claimed Arionne “sounded distressed” because Martell allegedly recruited his “peasant” to do his dirty work.
“Let me be clear, I did not hear Martell say this. I did not see Martell say what I’m about to tell y’all. This is what Arionne said to me, and I put this on my four kids,” Karson began, explaining this situation made her end the friendship.
She claimed Arionne confessed that “Martell wants her to create a fake page acting like a guy and upload a video of her actually giving her husband head.”
Poor Melody. Martell and his peasant are really jealous of her…it’s giving miserable. Leave that lady alone 😭
— Katrina 👸🏾 (@Mia_Miaaa) May 18, 2023
Karson said Arionne “didn’t want to do it” and that Martell “was mad” at her for refusing to expose Melody’s video.
“‘He’s mad because he feels like I should just listen to him and do what he’s telling me to do,'” Arionne reportedly told Karson before asking what she should do.
“If there is a video of [Mel] giving Martell head, she knows about it,” Karson advised her. “The first thing that Melody is going to say is ‘Duh, that’s my husband. That’s not another man.’ Then, she’s going to go legal… that’s called ‘revenge porn.’
She recalled telling Arionne that Martell was seemingly setting her up to be a scapegoat for the whole thing.
“Who could’ve gotten that video out of [Martell’s] phone? He will have to throw you under the bus. [The narrative] will then be ‘My mistress stole a video of me and my wife from out of my phone and uploaded it to a fake page trying to expose both of us.’ Don’t do that sh*t! Leave it up to Martell if that’s what he wants to do,” Karson said.
If what Karson said about Martell is true then he is sick & needs to be held accountable & he gotta get some help man! I’m genuinely concerned for Melody…
— Shay Kiera (@shaytheproblem) May 17, 2023
The fact that Arionne even considered giving in to Martell made Karson sever ties immediately. Karson didn’t just come to the internet with these receipts, but she also informed Melody privately.
See Melody Shari’s response to Martell Holt allegedly trying to expose her “revenge porn” after the flip!
Melody Shari Reacts To Martell Holt Allegedly Trying To Leak “Revenge Porn”
Melody took to Instagram Live for what she called “a day of reckoning” about the latest scandal. The mother of 4 fought through tears before she even started, saying she had “PTSD” from “fighting a man for the past three years.” Melody shared receipts that Martell’s “revenge porn” plot is true.
“I don’t address everything, but this I’m going to address. We’re going to call this the ‘Day of Revelation,'” Melody said.
The reality star is aware of the “disturbing” information Karson revealed and said she “knows that it’s true.” Melody claims this isn’t the first time her bitter ex allegedly threatened her with revenge porn.
“When I posted last year about ‘revenge porn, really?’ that was because a screenshot from this video of myself and my then-husband, he had actually sent it to me. He sent it to me after he did a live discussing the custody case,” which Melody said she never did publicly until LMAH begged her to tell her side last season.
Martell needs to be fired for what he is doing/has done to Melody. He has went too far! Melody should not have to work with someone who has been abusive to her and who has harassed her. How much more do we need to see to know that he is dangerous?! #LAMH #carlosking
— ChancyChelsea (@ChelseaChancy) May 19, 2023
When Melody responded to an Instagram Live where Martell “came for” her about their custody battle, she claimed he sent her a screenshot from the video in retaliation.
“I know the video, I remember the video that we did with my then-husband, by the way. And [Martell] said pretty much ‘Stop talking about me or I’m going to drop this,’ even though I’m responding to a Live about me,” she continued.
“I then took to social media and said ‘revenge porn, really? I don’t do threats. I do promises,” Melody explained before she sent the screenshot to her attorney in August 2022.
It didn’t come up again until earlier this week when Karson reached out to Melody directly with the information.
“And I knew she was telling the truth because he sent me a screenshot from the video and I remember the video,” Melody explained.
If what Melody is saying about Martell & this tape is true, I hope Carlos plans on kicking him off the show. That is absolutely disgusting! And isn’t it illegal? #LAMH
— Nequita S Hunter (@NeQuitaHunter) May 20, 2023
The singer is still understandably hurt, saying she “never in a million years” would have thought the man she loved would engage in a smear campaign. Melody never addressed the “untruths” against her because it was “laughable.” Now she’s calling out the alleged scheme to recruit someone else to help paint her as “promiscuous” or “a cheater.”
“I believe Karson 120%,” she admitted.
Martell needs to be fired for what he is doing/has done to Melody. He has went too far! Melody should not have to work with someone who has been abusive to her and who has harassed her. How much more do we need to see to know that he is dangerous?! #LAMH #carlosking
— ChancyChelsea (@ChelseaChancy) May 19, 2023
The multitalented entrepreneur asked viewers to empathize with this ordeal after 14 years and four children together. She also exposed texts that Martell allegedly schemed against her with infamous blogger Tasha K.
The whole situation is tragic. These allegations are heartbreaking for Melody and their innocent children. Whether you love Martell or love to hate him, these accusations are serious and disgusting. If he’s reportedly willing to break the law to violate the mother of his children, then Melody’s intense boundaries make a lot of sense.
But Martell is the toxic one. Throughout their marriage on LAMH, he was jealous of Melody's success. His pride and ego destroyed their marriage. I mean the outside baby really destroyed their marriage. But now he can no longer control Mel, so he has become vindictive.
— Jay (@JayMusicGirl) May 19, 2023
Check out a recording from Melody’s Instagram Live below.
Do you believe Melody Shari and Karson Bleu’s claims that Martell Holt allegedly tried to release “revenge porn?” Should Martell stay on Love & Marriage: Huntsville if the allegations are true?
