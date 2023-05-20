The #LAMH drama took a nasty turn after Melody Shari alleged that her ex Martell Holt planned to release “revenge porn” of her. “I know it’s true,” said the reality star.

Yikes! Fans watched Mel and Martell go from embodying Love & Marriage to a messy divorce over his affair with another woman. Despite moving on with his baby mama Arionne Curry, and RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield, it seems like if Martell can’t have Melody, nobody can.

Melody addressed Martell’s alleged scheme to leak “revenge porn” of her, confirming that this isn’t the first threat.

Karson Bleu Came Forward About Martell Holt Allegedly Asking Arionne Curry To Leak “Revenge Porn” Of Melody

The drama went public when Arionne’s friend Karson Bleu came forward about an alleged plan to leak revenge porn of Melody. Karson claimed Arionne “sounded distressed” because Martell allegedly recruited his “peasant” to do his dirty work.

“Let me be clear, I did not hear Martell say this. I did not see Martell say what I’m about to tell y’all. This is what Arionne said to me, and I put this on my four kids,” Karson began, explaining this situation made her end the friendship. She claimed Arionne confessed that “Martell wants her to create a fake page acting like a guy and upload a video of her actually giving her husband head.”

Karson said Arionne “didn’t want to do it” and that Martell “was mad” at her for refusing to expose Melody’s video.

“‘He’s mad because he feels like I should just listen to him and do what he’s telling me to do,'” Arionne reportedly told Karson before asking what she should do.

“If there is a video of [Mel] giving Martell head, she knows about it,” Karson advised her. “The first thing that Melody is going to say is ‘Duh, that’s my husband. That’s not another man.’ Then, she’s going to go legal… that’s called ‘revenge porn.’

She recalled telling Arionne that Martell was seemingly setting her up to be a scapegoat for the whole thing.

“Who could’ve gotten that video out of [Martell’s] phone? He will have to throw you under the bus. [The narrative] will then be ‘My mistress stole a video of me and my wife from out of my phone and uploaded it to a fake page trying to expose both of us.’ Don’t do that sh*t! Leave it up to Martell if that’s what he wants to do,” Karson said.

The fact that Arionne even considered giving in to Martell made Karson sever ties immediately. Karson didn’t just come to the internet with these receipts, but she also informed Melody privately.

