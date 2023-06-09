The BET Awards are back, and with seven nominations, Drake is leading the pack.

It’s almost time to come together and watch as a family. Stars in music, movies, and sports will show up and show out in Los Angeles on June 25 for “culture’s biggest night.” On Thursday, BET announced the nominees for the 2023 BET Awards.

Booked and busy Drizzy came in the lead with nominations for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Drake is a force on his own, but it’s his collaborations that put him over the top. Linking with 21 Savage secured nominations for Best Group, Album of the Year for Her Loss, and Viewer’s Choice Award for “Jimmy Crook.”

Drake got two more nominations for Best Collaboration and another Viewer’s Choice nom for his feature on “Wait for U” with Future and Tems.

Last year, GloRilla earned the title of a BET Amplified artist. She won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist of the Year after making her performance debut at the 2022 BET Awards. This year, she’s right behind Drake with six nominations.

Big Glo is up for awards in the categories of Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, and Video Of The Year for Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B. Like Drake, GloRilla is competing against herself in Best Collaboration for hit songs with HItkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”).

Lizzo and 21 Savage are the third most nominated, with five under their belt. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Ice Spice, and SZA are tied for four nominations.

Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are in the running for three awards each.

In addition to all these fan favorites, viewers can look forward to #HipHop50 celebrations throughout the live event.

According to the network, the “BET Awards is the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.”

Check out a full list of nominees for the 2023 BET Awards after the flip!