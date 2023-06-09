Bossip Video
1 of 3

The BET Awards are back, and with seven nominations, Drake is leading the pack.

Lizzo x Drake X Glorilla

Source: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Prince Williams / Getty

It’s almost time to come together and watch as a family. Stars in music, movies, and sports will show up and show out in Los Angeles on June 25 for “culture’s biggest night.” On Thursday, BET announced the nominees for the 2023 BET Awards.

Booked and busy Drizzy came in the lead with nominations for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Drake is a force on his own, but it’s his collaborations that put him over the top. Linking with 21 Savage secured nominations for Best Group, Album of the Year for Her Loss, and Viewer’s Choice Award for “Jimmy Crook.”

Drake got two more nominations for Best Collaboration and another Viewer’s Choice nom for his feature on “Wait for U” with Future and Tems.

Last year, GloRilla earned the title of a BET Amplified artist. She won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist of the Year after making her performance debut at the 2022 BET Awards. This year, she’s right behind Drake with six nominations.

Big Glo is up for awards in the categories of Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, and Video Of The Year for Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B. Like Drake, GloRilla is competing against herself in Best Collaboration for hit songs with HItkidd (“F.N.F. Let’s Go”) and Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”).

Lizzo and 21 Savage are the third most nominated, with five under their belt. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Ice Spice, and SZA are tied for four nominations.

Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are in the running for three awards each.

In addition to all these fan favorites, viewers can look forward to #HipHop50 celebrations throughout the live event.

According to the network, the “BET Awards is the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.”

Check out a full list of nominees for the 2023 BET Awards after the flip!

 

Album of the Year

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT –  GLORILLA

BREEZY – CHRIS BROWN

GOD DID – DJ KHALED

HER LOSS  – DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS – KENDRICK LAMAR

RENAISSANCE – BEYONCÉ

SOS – SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

ARI LENNOX

BEYONCÉ

COCO JONES

H.E.R.

LIZZO

SZA

TEMS

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

BLXST

BRENT FAIYAZ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

THE WEEKND

USHER

Best Group

CITY GIRLS

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

DVSN

FLO

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

WANMOR

Best Collaboration

“BIG ENERGY (REMIX)” – LATTO & MARIAH CAREY FEAT. DJ KHALED

“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” – PINKPANTHERESS & ICE SPICE

“CALL ME EVERY DAY” – CHRIS BROWN FEAT. WIZKID

“CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP” – KING COMBS FEAT. KODAK BLACK

“CREEPIN'” – METRO BOOMIN, THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

“F.N.F. (LET’S GO)” – HITKIDD & GLORILLA

“TOMORROW 2” – GLORILLA & CARDI B

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

COI LERAY

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LATTO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

FUTURE

J. COLE

JACK HARLOW

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL BABY

Video of the Year

WE (WARM EMBRACE) CHRIS BROWN

2 MILLION UP  PEEZY, JEEZY & REAL BOSTON RICHEY FEAT. ROB49

ABOUT DAMN TIME  LIZZO

BAD HABIT  STEVE LACY

FIRST CLASS   JACK HARLOW

KILL BILL  SZA

TOMORROW 2  GLORILLA & CARDI B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP ROCKY FOR AWGE

BENNY BOOM

BURNA BOY

COLE BENNETT

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DIRECTOR X

TEYANA “SPIKE TEY” TAYLOR

Best New Artist

AMBRÉ

COCO JONES

DOECHII

FLO

GLORILLA

ICE SPICE

LOLA BROOKE

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“BLESS ME” – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN

“FINISHED (LIVE)” –  TAMELA MANN

“I’VE GOT JOY” – CECE WINANS

“KINGDOM” – MAVERICK CITY MUSIC & KIRK FRANKLIN FEAT. NAOMI RAINE & CHANDLER MOORE

“NEW” – TYE TRIBBETT

“ONE MOMENT FROM GLORY” – YOLANDA ADAMS

“THE BETTER BENEDICTION (PT.2)” – PJ MORTON FEAT. LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON, KEKE WYATT, KIERRA SHEARD & TASHA COBBS LEONARD

Viewer’s Choice Award

“BREAK MY SOUL”  BEYONCÉ

“JIMMY COOKS” –  DRAKE FEAT 21 SAVAGE

“KILL BILL” – SZA

“FIRST CLASS” – JACK HARLOW

“SUPER FREAKY GIRL” – NICKI MINAJ

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO

“LAST LAST” – BURNA BOY

“WAIT FOR U” – FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS

Best International Act

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

AYRA STARR (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

ELLA MAI (UK)

KO (SOUTH AFRICA)

L7NNON (BRAZIL)

STORMZY (UK)

TIAKOLA (FRANCE)

UNCLE WAFFLES (SOUTH AFRICA)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

CAMIDOH (GHANA)

FLO (UK)

LIBIANCA (CAMEROON)

MAUREEN (FRANCE)

MC RYAN SP (BRAZIL)

PABI COOPER (SOUTH AFRICA)

RAYE (UK)

WERENOI (FRANCE)

BET Her

“ABOUT DAMN TIME” – LIZZO

“BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2” – PINKPANTHERESS, ICE SPICE

“BREAK MY SOUL” – BEYONCÉ

“HER” – MEGAN THEE STALLION

“LIFT ME UP” – BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY – RIHANNA & LUDWIG GÖRANSSON

“PLAYERS” – COI LERAY

“SPECIAL” – LIZZO

Best Movie

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

CREED 3

EMANCIPATION

NOPE

THE WOMAN KING

TILL

WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Best Actor

AMIN JOSEPH

BRIAN TYREE HENRY

DAMSON IDRIS

DANIEL KALUUYA

DEMETRIUS ‘LIL MEECH’ FLENORY JR.

DONALD GLOVER

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Best Actress

ANGELA BASSETT

COCO JONES

JANELLE JAMES

JANELLE MONÁE

KEKE PALMER

VIOLA DAVIS

ZENDAYA

YoungStars Award

AKIRA AKBAR

ALAYA HIGH

DEMI SINGLETON

GENESIS DENISE

MARSAI MARTIN

THADDEUS J. MIXSON

DYLAN GILMER

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY

Congratulations to the 2023 nominees!

The 2023 BET Awards will air LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. Which nominees are you rooting for?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Awards
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.