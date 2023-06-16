Bossip Video

Gunna releases “A Gift & A Curse” while Young Thug assembles the Hip-Hop Avengers To Tease Mysterious countdown.

Last night Gunna released A Gift & A Curse, his first album since being released on his Alford Plea. His single “Bread and Butter” was clearly testing the waters to gauge how fans would react to his return. Fans immediately were excited for new music from Gunna but after listening questioned where the luxurious Drip Season style tracks were. A Gift & A Curse more than delivered classic Gunna tunes that the fans wanted and cleared him from the snitching allegations.

Gunna also made sure to pop off at all his haters on the album on the track “Paybach”. The Atlanta rapper proclaimed no one in these streets is going to touch him and sounded pretty sure of it.

On “Rodeo Dr.” he even hints that he has paid surprise visits to those who have been calling him a snitch and a rat in public.

If you were wondering if there was any mention of Jeffery aka Young Thug “CA$H $HIT” is exactly where you’ll find the free Jeffery bars.

Young Thug Returns To Social Media Posts Mysterious QR Code With Countdown Timer, Fellow Rappers Follow His Lead & Repost The Image Over Gunna’s Album Cover

Surprisingly enough on the track almost as soon as GunnaGunna posted the link to his album, Young Thug returned to social media. Thugger posted a single QR code that took fans to a mysterious countdown timer. There hasn’t been any official update on what will happen at the end of the countdown.

Interestingly enough almost all of Young Thugs’ friends and associates posted the QR code instead of Gunna’s album. Metro Boomin’, Drake, Lil Durk, and more reposted the countdown. Furthermore, the captions on the posts say “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS”. Which left fans wondering what that could mean for him and Gunna in the future.