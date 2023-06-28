Bossip Video
Footage of HBCU alumni having an epic time on the waters of Barbados has been making its way down timelines, and we’ve got exclusive deets on what went down.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

As previously reported, graduates from the likes of Southern University, Howard, Hampton, Texas Southern, and Xavier flocked to Rihanna’s homeland for the inaugural FABA-For Alumni, By Alumni–Festival.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Taking place during Juneteenth weekend, attendees celebrated HBCU culture and explored the island where the African diasporic culture is as rich as the food.

A highlight from the weekend was the “Battle of the Boats” party cruise where FABA attendees celebrated historically Black college culture at sea.

Several HBCU alumni pages reshared the video that features grads carefreely kicking it amid the ocean.

 

Guests partied on a vessel via Prestige Catamaran Barbados while listening to the sounds of HBCU alumni DJs including DJ Trauma and DJ Rob G of The Vibe Houston.

The essence of an HBCU homecoming was alive as the lively group sang and danced while enjoying cocktails and culinary treats as the sun set on the island.

Following that, the group returned to land for a lively tailgate.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Taking place at Bridgetown’s Worthing Square, FABA Fest attendees kept the boat vibes going via music and local food.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

That’s not all that happened at FABA Fest, however, hit the flip to see HBCU alumni spread the word about their respective schools.

Prior to the “Battle of the Boats,” FABA Fest hosted a college fair where numerous HBCUs were represented including the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Fisk, Florida A&M, and Talladega.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

According to FABA Fest Founder LaChanda Ricks, it was yet another moment of service for her inaugural celebration that also served as an HBCU pipeline for the hundreds of students who sought out informaton on Black colleges.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

LaChanda Ricks (L), Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

“We met grateful parents [and] we met grateful students,” Ricks told BOSSIP. “And we had a number of schools represented and one young lady got admitted to Talladega College on the spot.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

She also noted that while some parents might have hangups about sending their children to America to attend HBCUs, she hopes they understand the community aspect of our historic institutions.

“It’s like a community that surrounds you,” said Ricks citing a similar comment made by FABA Fest attendee Tracy of Wilberforce University. “So many people here are afraid sending children to the United States because of our politics and because of our gun violence and she [Tracy] said, ‘What I would tell them is if you’re going to send your child, send them to an HBCU because they will surround you with love. They will protect you.”

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

“I often refer to it when I talk about my travel trips,” added Ricks. “I call it like a cultural bubble, a safe space. That’s what this is, that’s what HBCUs are. We can go to an HBCU and be, be who we are and we’re given the tools to be better than we came.

We’re not impeded, we’re not criticized, we’re not [affected by] all the things that exist to break us down,” she added. “So that’s what’s so magical, that this is a safe space for us to not only learn but to grow and to become leaders for the world.”

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

In addition to recruiting for their respective schools, FABA Fest attendees also enjoyed a pool party.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Hit the flip to see what went down at Barbados’ beautiful Deai beach.

Divine Nine & Friends Pool Party

HBCU alumni enjoyed a pool party celebrating the Black Greek-letter organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Attendees flooded Deaia Beach for the fun festivities that featured Bajan 1966 cocktails.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

The brand which is named in honor of Barbados’ date of independence also has Greek ties as its founder/CEO and Managing Director are members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

While lounging and having a “deaia on the beach”, partygoers enjoyed a tasting of the spirit and sipped Bajan 1966 drinks like the FABA Fizz which featured rum, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and Prosecco.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

 

No trip to Barbados is complete without great food, and luckily for FABA Fest attendees, they got to experience the delicacies of the island up close.

 

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Hit the flip.

 

Oistins

On Friday night, FABA Fest attendees enjoyed a night under the stars at Oistins, an active fishing town on the south coast that’s a popular tourist attraction and an open-air fish fry.

HBCU grads enjoyed a melting pot of flavors while listening to the sounds of local and FABA Fest DJs.

The night of fellowship and fun included delicious food like flying fish, Marlin, Mahi Mahi, and macaroni pie cooked to order and served fresh.

FABA Fest “It Was All A Dream” Brunch Finale

Before FABA Fest attendees returned home, the festival closed with the “It Was All A Dream” brunch finale.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Taking place at Sweetfield Manor, a beautiful boutique hotel, guests were encouraged to wear homecoming-worthy fits while enjoying delicious cuisine from an array of award-winning Barbadian chefs including Chef Creig Greenidge and Chef Damian “Day Day” Leach, co-owner and executive chef of Barbados’ Cocktail Kitchen.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Chef Creig Greenidge (L), Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Chef Damian Leach, Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

There were also master mixologists like celebrity bartender Phillip Casanova and Natasha Jules who served craft cocktails unique to the FABA fest experience including Jules’ “Bay-FABA”‘ vanilla white rum, passion fruit, kola tonic, bay leaf syrup, lime, and orange bitters.

FABA Fest 2023

Mixologist Natasha Jules, Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

In the midst of enjoying a traditional Tuk band and dancers on stilts…

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

BOSSIP chatted with FABA Fest attendees including Jennifer Ross who detailed her trip to the inaugural experience.

FABA Fest 2023

Jennifer Ross, CAU ’07, attends FABA Fest’s brunch finale, Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

In between gushing about meeting grads from Texas Southern, Howard, and Hampton, the Clark Atlanta University alumna shared her reason for venturing out to the Caribbean for the HBCU fest.

“I absolutely couldn’t resist the temptation of celebrating Juneteenth weekend on the beautiful island with my fellow HBCU alums having an amazing time,” said Ross. “Like, why not come?”

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

“Don’t think about it,  just do it,” she added to fellow grads considering FABA Fest. “The moment you see the announcement go up, click the link, buy the ticket, buy your flight and get here, because it is a time!”

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Ross who hails from Atlanta and traveled to Barbados with five of her friends, also shared that her highlight was the “Battle of the Boats” party cruise.

“The catamaran [was my highlight],” Ross told BOSSIP. “Just being on a beautiful boat on the water with all these beautiful Black people having the best time, it was amazing! It was such a special experience, I loved it!”

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

 

FABA Fest

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest Was Fabulous

From the opening reception to the finale, FABA Fest fulfilled its mission to combine the essence of the HBCU experience with Barbados’ beauty and culture.

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

We personally bore witness to alumni making connections and carefreely celebrating historically Black colleges on the island where they were warmly welcomed and encouraged to make memories.

FABA Fest

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

FABA Fest 2023

Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

In between celebrating, FABA Fest Founder LaChanda Ricks also detailed her personal highlight of the weekend with BOSSIP. According to the proud Howard grad, making an impact with the college fair truly encompasses what her festival is all about.

“I love a party, but being able to actually do something that will live after we leave and create a legacy, whether it’s at the school or whether it’s through one of these students that will go to one of these schools, that’s what brings me the most joy,” said Ricks.

 

FABA Fest 2023

LaChada Ricks greets Chef Creig Greenidge, Source: Imagination Lit / FABA Fest

Will YOU be attending next year’s FABA Fest?

—dani canada 

