Drunken hugs for everybody!

Everybody’s favorite billionaire bro Michael Rubin brought out all of the biggest names in sports, music, business, and entertainment for the star-studded Summer Players Party at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian in Las Vegas.

The exclusive event (powered by Fanatics and the National Basketball Players Association) featured performances by Lil Baby along with appearances from Meek Mill, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Mark Cuban, and many more.

Other notable attendees included Flavor Flav, Jalen Rose and boo thang Angela Rye, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Carmelo Anthony, Jerry Stackhouse, Kyle Kuzma, Karl-Anthony Towns, Taylor Rooks, and Lonzo Ball in addition to NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio.

Check out more of the selects below:

The marquee NBA Summer League event comes just DAYS after lovable Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin went viral for drunkenly hugging BFF Lil Baby at his annual all-white party in the Hamptons this past 4th of July weekend.

“Don’t be making fun of me when I’m drunk,” said Rubin to Lil Baby who can be seen comfortably nestled under a blanket in a now-viral private jet video. “You’re gonna be getting more drunken hugs tonight! I don’t care what anyone says. You’re getting another drunken hug.”

Rubin then threatened Meek Mill with drunken hugs that are now a running joke between the jet-setting pals.

“You too! Drunken hugs are coming tonight!”

Drunken hugs aside, Michael Rubin’s latest all-white party was an EPIC affair that brought out Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Kylian Mbappe, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Damar Hamlin, Dez Bryant, and many more.