Sun’s out, buns out!

Professional baddie Rubi Rose is very fine–so fine, that she trends online just for being fine while dominating the gram with premium thirst traps in sun-splashed locations.

Rose, who makes big bucks on OnlyFans, has also proven to be a social media mess enthusiast who recently etussled with her ex DDG (who’s now with Halle Bailey) over claims that he’s been in her DMs despite his high-profile baeship.

After accusing him of giving Bailey her old T-shirt, Rose revealed alleged Twitter DMs between her and her ex, which feature DDG wondering if she was still in Los Angeles and asking about her whereabouts.

“He mad i wouldn’t go home with him after caresha party,” she tweeted, referring to Yung Miami‘s birthday party back in February.

Once DDG saw that his ex was making the drama between him and Bailey worse, he responded, insisting she’s lying because she’s still hurt over their split.

“Don’t believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt,” he tweeted, adding, “Superrr [two blue caps, three tears of joy emojis][.] N****s is not pressed over you.”

While Rose posted video proof of the messages between her and DDG, he denied they are real.

Soon after DDG’s response, a seemingly unbothered Halle entered the chat and insisted the information being thrown out by a “third party” are “lies.”

“The devil is working,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party stay blessed everyone.”

https://twitter.com/HalleBailey/status/1624888173234098181

Despite Halle doing her best to shut down the mess, DDG and Rubi Rose continued to go back and forth, with both claiming the other one wants to get back together while denying they’re interested in their ex.

You can check out some of their tweets about the situation down below:

Where would you rank Rubi on the industry baddie list? Tell us down below and enjoy her hottest thirst traps of the summer on the flip.