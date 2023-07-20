You know what it is!

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including popcorn-popping TikTok star Pinkydoll shattering social media, Chlöe Bailey bawwwdying her first St. Lucia Carnival, D-Nice hard launching his baeship with My Wife And Kids star Jennifer Freeman, Quavo cozying up with his new boo Erica Fontaine, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after setting St. Lucia Carnival ablaze.

The “Have Mercy” singer applied pressure with hypnotic hip-winding with a side of CAKE while partying with St. Lucia’s only fully premium VIP band in one helluva timeeeee filled with beautiful people, positive vibes, and gorgeous weather.

https://twitter.com/KBLover_X/status/1681370876015673345

According to its official site, Saint Lucia “comes alive from July 1-19 to the sound of Dennery segment, soca, calypso, and steelpan permeating through the streets.

Fete from dawn till nightfall with the best in local, regional, and international artists, to gear up for the road. Our culture goes on full parade with the wit of ole mas to the color and splendor of our costumes.

Saint Lucia Carnival is an experience. It’s pure culture, pure vaval, pure vibes!”

https://twitter.com/AlphaQ18/status/1681345840168812564

Bailey’s thighmatizing theatrics at Carnival came just days after she shut down the stage at Broccoli City Music Fest in Washington, D.C.

The buzzy event brought out big names including GloRilla, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Brent Faiyaz, the City Girls, and more across the two days of lifestyle-elevating festivities.

ELA! Chloe Bailey performando "Have Mercy" no Broccoli City Fest. 💚 pic.twitter.com/WfeshN1ctR — Chloe x Halle Online (@cxhonline) July 15, 2023

This week’s compilation features Brittany Renner delivering heat along with Jada Kingdom and Erica Fontaine giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Summerella, Mulan Hernandez, and Joe Budden‘s boo Shadée Monique so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.