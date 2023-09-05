Bossip Video
1 of 3

An estranged husband of a Real Housewife of Atlanta is making “money grab” allegations against his “cousin”-shading ex.

“I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform but you will respect me as a father,” the mysterious Tampa trip-taker tweeted.

RHOA: Ralph Pittman, Drew Sidora, Courtney Rhodes

Source: Clifton Prescod and Photo Assist by: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Ralph Pittman took to social media this week to slam Drew Sidora after she shunned (his newbie relative) Courtney Rhodes for speaking on her son.

As previously reported things got messy after Courtney alleged on a hot mic that Drew’s plan to have her husband Ralph adopt her son, Josiah, was a scheme and a way to fund an alleged same-sex relationship.

“Now we see why she was pushing so hard for that adoption,” Courtney was heard saying during the #RHOA finale. “Because she was like, ‘adopt this child so I can go bein my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills!’”

Courtney’s comments were then discussed during part one of the #RHOA reunion and Drew laid into the “unverifiable cousin.”

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Source: Clifton Prescod and Photo Assist by: Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

“I’m going to say this one time, don’t you ever, ever in your life speak on my son!” said Drew.

“Or you’re going to do what?!” asked a defiant Courtney.

“That is off limits and let me tell you something, you will listen!” said Drew as Courtney mocked her. “I will speak and you will listen!”

“Don’t you ever, keep my son’s name in your mouth,” continued the agitated housewife.  “You don’t know what the f*** you are talking about!”

Drew then went on to tweet about what went down and stood by what she said. Not only that, but she blasted her estranged husband Ralph for not shutting his “fake cousin” Courtney down.

“I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil,” tweeted Drew. “I gave him the opportunity to shut his unverifiable fake cousin down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son, however, he refused to do so & it breaks my heart.”

 

She continued,

“She meant to be nasty & rude making comments and dragging my child into this… KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all….we’re done!”

Unfortunately for Drew, Ralph Pittman is countering her claims and hinting that she’s lying to garner sympathy.

RHOA Reunion: BRAVO’S ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA’ TWO-PART REUNION

Source: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Bravo

Hit the flip for his tweet.

As previously reported, Ralph previously shared that he reversed his plan to adopt Drew’s son after discussing the matter with the child’s biological father.

Now he’s alleging that the real reason was because he saw through Drew’s “money grab” plans.

“It’s time to speak truth so let’s be real,” wrote Ralph. “You expect me to pay child support when he has a father that wants to play an active role in his life but you won’t let him. Your adoption request was only a money grab and control. Since the age of 3, I stepped up to fill the gap as a man and unconditionally provided from my heart without expectations.”

He continued and hinted that Drew was pretending to be a “battered victim” for sympathy from fans.

“I will continue being there but you’re not going to take advantage of me or use this show to get your way,” wrote Ralph. “I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform but you will respect me as a Father. I love all my kids and have given them the world, including you. It’s about them now. #Respect.”

OOOP!

Messy, messy, messy.

What do YOU think about Ralph Pittman’s “money grab” claims against Drew Sidora?

 

Some #RHOA fans aren’t buying it.

 

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Reality TV
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.