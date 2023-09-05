An estranged husband of a Real Housewife of Atlanta is making “money grab” allegations against his “cousin”-shading ex.

“I understand playing the battered victim role earns you sympathy on this platform but you will respect me as a father,” the mysterious Tampa trip-taker tweeted.

Ralph Pittman took to social media this week to slam Drew Sidora after she shunned (his newbie relative) Courtney Rhodes for speaking on her son.

As previously reported things got messy after Courtney alleged on a hot mic that Drew’s plan to have her husband Ralph adopt her son, Josiah, was a scheme and a way to fund an alleged same-sex relationship.

“Now we see why she was pushing so hard for that adoption,” Courtney was heard saying during the #RHOA finale. “Because she was like, ‘adopt this child so I can go bein my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills!’”

Courtney caught on a hot mic spilling all the tea about Drew & Ty’s alleged relationship. My jaw hit the floor! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/cLVbksHs5f — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 28, 2023

Courtney’s comments were then discussed during part one of the #RHOA reunion and Drew laid into the “unverifiable cousin.”

“I’m going to say this one time, don’t you ever, ever in your life speak on my son!” said Drew. “Or you’re going to do what?!” asked a defiant Courtney.

Part 1 of the #RHOA reunion starts now. 🍑🔥 Tune in to @BravoTV… 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fsLzC3VhHl — Courtney R. Rhodes (@TheBrandista) September 4, 2023

“That is off limits and let me tell you something, you will listen!” said Drew as Courtney mocked her. “I will speak and you will listen!” “Don’t you ever, keep my son’s name in your mouth,” continued the agitated housewife. “You don’t know what the f*** you are talking about!”

Ohhhh… Drew ended Cousin Courtney here I’m sorry to say. She came with the force of a million peaches and let Courtney know never to speak on her son’s name again and even Andy was backing Drew here 🫣 also watching the uncensored version really adds that extraness I love #rhoa pic.twitter.com/WEuS6e4YLE — Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) September 4, 2023

Drew then went on to tweet about what went down and stood by what she said. Not only that, but she blasted her estranged husband Ralph for not shutting his “fake cousin” Courtney down.

“I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil,” tweeted Drew. “I gave him the opportunity to shut his unverifiable fake cousin down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son, however, he refused to do so & it breaks my heart.”

She continued,

“She meant to be nasty & rude making comments and dragging my child into this… KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all….we’re done!”

she meant to be nasty & rude making comments and dragging my child into this… KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all….we’re done! — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) September 4, 2023

Unfortunately for Drew, Ralph Pittman is countering her claims and hinting that she’s lying to garner sympathy.

