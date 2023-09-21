You’ve worked hard all week. You deserve.

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Jeezy filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai, Teyana Taylor announcing her split from Iman Shumpert, Lil Kim tussling with EBONY Magazine over controversial cover, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rih-vealing baby boy Riot Rose, Paul Wall trending over his transformation into Paulden Wallinksi, Kim K and Odell Beckham, Jr. allegedly “hanging out,” Coach Prime‘s Colorado Buffaloes surviving a near-upset, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after serving Bedrock baddie energy at the VMAs.

The “My Type” rapper commanded the pink carpet with her Flintstones-inspired Area FW23 Couture dress that stirred up very mixed reactions while she co-hosted the VMAs pre-show.

WHY Saweetie rocked pink bonecessories instead of literally anything else, only she knows, but they sparked hilarious reactions across the internet.

“Girl we going to Bedrock?” pic.twitter.com/CfOweYTUXs — J^T^via’s Porch Nigga (@itsKARY_) September 12, 2023

This questionable fashion choice comes after she stunned in multiple lewks at New York Fashion Week which brought out everybody and their stylish mama.

One of her buzziest looks was designed by LaQuan Smith who presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection at a star-studded runway show at Lower East Side venue Skylight at Essex Crossing.

This week’s compilation features Ashanti delivering heat along with Brandi Kelly and Ellie The Empress giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kris Summers, Amber Dyme, and Dulce Moon and so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.