It’s tea time for the ladies of the Real Housewives of Potomac and the season 8 trailer is showcasing all the shade and shenanigans you’d expect from these Cherry Blossom beauties.

#RHOP is returning for its eighth season with a supersized premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and the ladies are once again bringing the drama.

In the trailer, the housewives are introduced sitcom-style as Potomac Proper before we’re given glimpses at the new season. The entire group is back; Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton, and they’re joined by newbie Nneka Ihim.

A press release reports that the new housewife is a first-generation Nigerian American from a well-to-do family. She’s a successful lawyer, the daughter of a doctor, and newly married to a surgeon. She also owns multiple homes, including a new multimillion-dollar house in the heart of Potomac.

“My dad is a rich b*** so he made sure I was a rich b***!” says Nneka in the trailer.

She’s also coming in hot and goes from coming for Karen’s “Grand Dame” title to clashing with fellow Nigerian, Dr. Wendy.

Nneka alleges that the professor’s mom has been doing voodoo on her via a secret shrine, something Wendy vehemently denies.

“My mom worships our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,”says Wendy to which Nneka responds, “At day. By night, she’s submitting names to shrines!”

Messy.

Speaking of which, Robyn’s dealing with the messy fallout from the headlines about her husband. As previously reported fans wanted Robyn fired for not disclosing details about Juan Dixon’s “inappropriate communication” with another woman during season 7.

Now she’s feeling the heat not just from viewers but from her bestie Gizelle who grills her about the constant rumors surrounding her spourse.

“I’m turning into a f—ing villain,” says Robyn through tears before crying on the side of a highway. “I didn’t do nothing to y’all!”

Juan however couldn’t care less.

“People always got something to say,” says the housewife’s longtime love. “I don’t care!”

Also seen in the trailer is Ashley Darby revealing her new implants and Candiace clashing with the aforementioned over an impending lawsuit. Ashley’s estranged husband Michael Darby is suing Candiace for $2M for allegations she made about his sex life and Candiace is seemingly pretty pissed about it.

“Kiss my f—ing ass!” says Candiace.

Bravo notes that Charisse Jackson Jordan will return as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Keiarna Stewart. If Stewart’s name sounds familiar it’s because she was at the center of that brawl with Ashley Darby’s friend Deborah Williams.

The fight will reportedly not air during season 8.

Check out the #RHOP trailer below.

See the ladies’ official cast bios via Bravo on the flip.