It’s tea time for the ladies of the Real Housewives of Potomac and the season 8 trailer is showcasing all the shade and shenanigans you’d expect from these Cherry Blossom beauties.
#RHOP is returning for its eighth season with a supersized premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and the ladies are once again bringing the drama.
In the trailer, the housewives are introduced sitcom-style as Potomac Proper before we’re given glimpses at the new season. The entire group is back; Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton, and they’re joined by newbie Nneka Ihim.
A press release reports that the new housewife is a first-generation Nigerian American from a well-to-do family. She’s a successful lawyer, the daughter of a doctor, and newly married to a surgeon. She also owns multiple homes, including a new multimillion-dollar house in the heart of Potomac.
#RHOP
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) September 28, 2023
“My dad is a rich b*** so he made sure I was a rich b***!” says Nneka in the trailer.
She’s also coming in hot and goes from coming for Karen’s “Grand Dame” title to clashing with fellow Nigerian, Dr. Wendy.
Nneka alleges that the professor’s mom has been doing voodoo on her via a secret shrine, something Wendy vehemently denies.
“My mom worships our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,”says Wendy to which Nneka responds, “At day. By night, she’s submitting names to shrines!”
Messy.
Speaking of which, Robyn’s dealing with the messy fallout from the headlines about her husband. As previously reported fans wanted Robyn fired for not disclosing details about Juan Dixon’s “inappropriate communication” with another woman during season 7.
Now she’s feeling the heat not just from viewers but from her bestie Gizelle who grills her about the constant rumors surrounding her spourse.
“I’m turning into a f—ing villain,” says Robyn through tears before crying on the side of a highway. “I didn’t do nothing to y’all!”
Juan however couldn’t care less.
“People always got something to say,” says the housewife’s longtime love. “I don’t care!”
Also seen in the trailer is Ashley Darby revealing her new implants and Candiace clashing with the aforementioned over an impending lawsuit. Ashley’s estranged husband Michael Darby is suing Candiace for $2M for allegations she made about his sex life and Candiace is seemingly pretty pissed about it.
“Kiss my f—ing ass!” says Candiace.
Bravo notes that Charisse Jackson Jordan will return as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Keiarna Stewart. If Stewart’s name sounds familiar it’s because she was at the center of that brawl with Ashley Darby’s friend Deborah Williams.
The fight will reportedly not air during season 8.
Check out the #RHOP trailer below.
See the ladies’ official cast bios via Bravo on the flip.
After years of being constantly taunted for being single (by the Grand Dame in particular), Gizelle’s kinda sorta got a boo.
Gizelle Bryant is in a situation-ship with Jason Cameron from Bravo’s “Winter House,” who is 16 years her junior, and the west wing has never been more alive. He’s a fun distraction as she prepares for her first-born, Grace, to head to college. Although Gizelle is in a good place with Karen, she and Robyn are experiencing a different facet of their friendship as Gizelle is no-holds-barred about expressing her feelings toward Juan’s actions.
Speaking of Karen Huger, she’s surprisingly in a good place with Gizelle; but not Mia and Robyn.
It’s the “triple twenty” milestone, aka age 60, for Karen Huger, who is entering this era in stride but a health scare causes her to make some changes with her lifestyle. As she continues to build on the legacy of her family in Surry County, she has decided to restore the home that once belonged to her grandmother into a guest house/lodge. Karen and Gizelle have called a truce and for the time being are closer than ever, but Karen resents Mia for spreading rumors and Robyn for not being upfront with the group.
Ashley Darby’s divorce is still looming and she’s balancing motherhood with two new additions; her breast implants.
Ashley Darby has settled into her new home with sons Dean and Dylan, but whether she’s getting a divorce still remains a hot topic among the women. As she contemplates the life of a single mother and the financial challenges that lie ahead, she questions how she will support her family.
Robyn Dixon is dealing with the Juan cheating rumors fallout and she’s noticeably stressed.
Amidst the Juan cheating rumors, Robyn Dixon has decided to remain by his side … and everyone has something to say about it. While her friend group supports her, they wonder if she’s truly happy or if she’s just making excuses for her partner.
Candiace is booked and busy, but she’s dealing with a health discovery and interesting friendship dynamics.
Candiace Dillard-Bassett is extremely busy touring her “Deep Space Deluxe” album in multiple cities, but bankrolling the cost is taking its toll on her and Chris, and she needs to figure out her next move. Already stressed out, she becomes even more anxious due to a recent health discovery. Within the group, relationships are strained as Candiace is going through her usual on again-off again with Ashley, not speaking with Gizelle and going through a rough patch with Robyn.
Also booked and busy, Dr. Wendy’s got something new brewing but it’s not a friendship with Nneka nor is it a rekindled one with Gizelle and Robyn.
Wendy Osefo is taking on another endeavor and this time it will combine her interests in politics, mental health and good gossip. The group dynamic presents a challenge as she’s not in a good place with Gizelle and Robyn, and the arrival of new housewife Nneka rubs her the wrong way.
Mia and her hubby Gordon are apparently on the rocks.
Mia Thornton and her husband, Gordon, have been through it this past year and with the loss of their CEO titleship in the Joint chiropractor. The mounting tension has caused her to seek a divorce lawyer but, not ready to give up, she gives couples therapy a try. Mia takes steps toward making amends with Karen, but persistent rumors make it difficult for them to move on.
Newbie Nneka’s shaking things up and bringing her hubby along for the ride.
Attorney and entrepreneur Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American who enjoys the finer things in life. She and her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, recently bought a beautiful Potomac house that is being renovated. She’s looking forward to building new friendships with the women, but surprising tensions rise between her and Wendy as family secrets are uncovered.
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for Season 8 with a supersized premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Nora Devin Zimmerman, and Eric Fuller serving as executive producers. Jackie Hebert, Nick Prescott, and Lizzie Spratt serve as co-executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.
