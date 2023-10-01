*calls Pound Town police* yes officer, him right there
Social media is buzzing over 3-time NBA Champion/OG panty-melter Rick Fox, 54, seemingly shooting a half-court shot at polarizing baddie Brittany Renner, 31, after she revealed her body count on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.
. @brittanyrennerr: "My dating pool is impressive."@ShannonSharpe: "Expansive?"
Brittany Renner: "I've had sex with 35 guys."
Shannon Sharpe: "Oh, lord!" pic.twitter.com/UirmldTSsZ
— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 27, 2023
In the now-viral clip, Renner reveals that she “had sex with 35 guys” which clearly caught the attention of Fox who responded, “Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions When she says ‘BLACK’ where do you think she draws the line?’ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50,” in a quote tweet that stirred up hilarious hysteria online.
Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill https://t.co/n9Ar9C6dhd
— Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 28, 2023
Notoriously honest, Renner explained why she was cool with sharing this personal information with literally everybody on the internet.
https://instagram.com/bundleofbrittany/?img_index=1
“Probably for the same reason I wrote a book, because I feel called to share,” she said. “There are some things moving forward that I probably would keep to myself—I mean I just told you I had sex with 35 guys, and updated number for people who have been following the number for years now.”
She also revealed that she keeps a handy-dandy hit list in her phone including “11 athletes, five entertainers and eight regular guys.”
One of those athletes is Charlotte Hornets Forward P.J. Washington who she publicly tussled with after giving birth to their 2-year-old son, Paul Jermaine Washington III.
You can watch Brittany’s whole interview with Shannon Sharpe below:
Now, back to Rick Fox who responded to the social media chatter with another questionable tweet featuring a side-by-side of his ex-wife Vanessa Williams and Brittany Renner because that’ll show ’em? Orrrr, well, uhhh?
I’m just going to leave this here@VWOfficial will always be #TheMrsAmerica 🇺🇸#DontGetItTwisted Shout out to @ShannonSharpe @ClubShayShay awesome podcast 🏆 pic.twitter.com/itiH5dP3fS
— Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 29, 2023
At this point, it’s not looking too good for the father of 2 being #36, especially with Brittany not responding to his public shot, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.
Brittany would be a damn fool not to let Rick Fox unfurl that thing up in her.
— The Original Lisa Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) September 29, 2023
Do you think Brittany should give the ‘ole sly Fox a chance? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his horny half-court shot on the flip.
Rick Fox: https://t.co/OIr7ZpdfuA pic.twitter.com/dh88uIiyKO
— BLACK SABRE JR. (@ppolk72) September 28, 2023
Rick Fox after he saw that Shannon Sharpe and Brittany Renner interview pic.twitter.com/1Kq9xZtTyS
— Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 28, 2023
Rick Fox watching that Brittney Renner interview pic.twitter.com/k2hw0lhmnY
— Chronic Hydrosaurus (@hansgruberwins) September 28, 2023
Brittany Renner – my body count is 35
Rick Fox – pic.twitter.com/SCkrxZJzBm
— Black Outside ✭ (@All_Cake88) September 28, 2023
Rick Fox when he seen Renner on Shannon show pic.twitter.com/xC8lrbkoSH
— WorkWifeWhisperer (@CupzDos) September 28, 2023
Rick Fox outside her window in the race to 36 https://t.co/TPRDafgFc6 pic.twitter.com/DVSTe7dJno
— Palm Tree Papi (@BurkNowitzki) September 28, 2023
Brittany Renner: my body count is 35
Rick Fox: https://t.co/jw2KBsQg9R pic.twitter.com/Q4Hi3hBxew
— O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 28, 2023
I know Rick Fox’s daughter having a moment of dismay pic.twitter.com/ATsuYPobDC
— morgangsta (@MorgBGreat) September 29, 2023
