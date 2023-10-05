Thirst trap o’clock

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Queen Bey announcing a Renaissance World Tour movie, Rihanna stepping out and stunning for A$AP Rocky‘s birthday just two months after giving birth, Rubi Rose stripping down to her birthday suit for a cake day dump, Sexyy Red‘s sex tape leaking without her consent, Tamar Braxton addressing her messy breakup with Jeremy ‘J.R.’ Robinson, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Brittany Renner making her return to the series after spilling the beans about her body count during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast.

The polarizing baddie sent social media into a frenzy over her bold admission that caught the attention of 3-time NBA Champion/OG panty-melter Rick Fox, 54, who seemingly shoot his shot in front of literally everybody online.

. @brittanyrennerr: "My dating pool is impressive."@ShannonSharpe: "Expansive?"

Brittany Renner: "I've had sex with 35 guys."

Shannon Sharpe: "Oh, lord!" pic.twitter.com/UirmldTSsZ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 27, 2023

In the now-viral clip, Renner reveals that she “had sex with 35 guys” which clearly excited Fox based on his now-infamous response on Twitter X.

Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽‍♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill https://t.co/n9Ar9C6dhd — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 28, 2023

Notoriously honest, Renner explained why she was cool with sharing this personal information with the whole entire internet.

“Probably for the same reason I wrote a book, because I feel called to share,” she said. “There are some things moving forward that I probably would keep to myself—I mean I just told you I had sex with 35 guys, and updated number for people who have been following the number for years now.”

She also revealed that she keeps a handy-dandy hit list in her phone including “11 athletes, five entertainers and eight regular guys.”

One of those athletes is Charlotte Hornets Forward P.J. Washington who she publicly tussled with after giving birth to their 2-year-old son, Paul Jermaine Washington III.

You can watch Brittany’s whole interview with Shannon Sharpe below:

This week’s compilation features Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Raven Tracy and Joie Chavis giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kaliii, Katt Von, and Amber Dyme so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.