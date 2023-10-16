Heyyy Doechii

Emerging star Doechii has the internet going NUTS over her thunderous TikTok twerk that secured her spot as one of the baddest new Rap girlies in the game.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess can be seen shaking her colossal cakes to Doja Cat‘s “Wet V****a” in a mesmerizing display of talent that sent social media into a FRENZY.

Doechii dancing to @DojaCat’s Song called “Wet Vag*na”. pic.twitter.com/OgLYUZEjJ2 — The Kittenz Club (@TheKittenzClub) October 13, 2023

Whew, that thang was THANGIN’

oh baby doechii is STACKED. ..and I’m lookin pic.twitter.com/yz4EtckgfT — 𝐣𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞🏳️‍🌈✨ (@adorexjas) October 13, 2023

The super talented blend of Grace Jones and Trina continues to ascend with buzzy singles, a personal request to perform from Beyoncé, and spotlight in Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s ‘Pixel RePresents’ content series celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

With Bun-B’s blessing, the “Persuasive” artist dropped “Universal Swamp Anthem”–her fresh take on UGK’s classic hit “Int’l Players Anthem.”

Check it out below:

“I used to want to make music to express myself,” she said in a cover interview with Allure. “Then I had a stage where I just wanted to put music out. Now I’m in a position where I want to win.” “I just needed to love myself as an artist and now that I do, I want to be the best,” she continued. “I want to touch the charts and I want to get the accolades and I want to do the artist thing, and then I want to quit. I’ll probably move on. Maybe I’ll direct, start doing sports, have a farm. Maybe I’ll go back to school. I never went to college. Live in the dorm. Raise my kids. Travel. Who knows?”

Will you be stanning for Doechii now that you know what you know (if you didn’t know)? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her viral cake-clapping on the flip.