Happy National Publicist Day!
We’re BACK with more flowers, good energy, and gratitude for the hardest-working ladies in any room: publicists!
Since the beginning of forever, publicists have proven themselves to be the real MVPs who guide clients, elevate careers, connect move-makers with power players, flip potential disasters into wins during endless work days.
And that’s not even including the racist shenanigans faced by Black publicists like AM PR Group founder Vanessa Anderson who formed a coalition called “My Publicist is Black” with Yvette Noel-Schure (who reps Beyoncé and Chlöe and Halle Bailey), Erica Tucker (Yara Shahidi), Ernest Dukes (Publicity at Capitol Music Group), Phylicia Fant (Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records), and Trell Thomas (Founder of the Black Excellence Brunch).
“Once the group was created, we immediately started trying to put money in each other’s pockets [with referrals,]” said Anderson in an interview with Variety.
“It’s really morphed into a sounding board, a safe space for us to talk about anything and everything.”
Since its creation, the refreshingly inclusive movement has amplified networking opportunities while providing a therapeutic space for Black publicists to express their frustrations in a mostly white industry.
“A lot of folks like to put us in boxes, like we can only represent Black people, and that’s simply not true,” said Ascend PR Group’s Erica Tucker in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
I experience that all the time, like [at] get-to-know-you lunches with agents and managers, and they sometimes think, ‘Well, you just represent Black talent.'” She emphasizes, “We can tell a variety of stories.”
How are you celebrating your fave publicist? Tell us down below and enjoy another collection of exemplary publicists on the flip.
Claudian Francis, LaForce
Jasmine Milan, Publicist/TV Producer
Nairobi J, LaForce
Sandra Lajoie, Vice President of Communications at NBC, Bravo, and Oxygen
Morgan Gaines, Communications Manager, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products
Jana Fleishman, EVP, Strategic Marketing & Business Development/Head of Communications at Roc Nation
Continue Slideshow
Kayla Conti, Head Of Black Media Communications at Google
Courtney Haywood, Principal Publicist at Haywood Agency Partners
Winnie Elizabeth Thompson, Communications Expert
Amanda H, Publicist
Kariss Gordon, Founder of The Beauty Of PR
Courtney Jasmine, PR Director at Walt Disney World Resort
Mercy A. Quaye, Founder & President of The Narrative Project
Neah West, Good Guys
Krystle Coleman, Founder of Midori Star Media Group
Michelby Whitehead, PR Strategist
Monique Jackson, Publicist, Business Coach, and TV Producer
Raegan Robinson, Publicity at Netflix
Shone Jemmott, Strategic Communications leader at Creative Artists Agency
Danielle S. Reed, Public Relations Manager at iONE Digital/Founder of Reed Limited Entertainment
Kos Harris, Founder of Kosi Harris PR
Vanessa Abron, Founder of Agency Abron
Nadia Worsley, Marketing & Publicity Strategist at Twelve 88 Agency
