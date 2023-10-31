Bossip Video
Happy National Publicist Day!

Source: Seneca Williams

We’re BACK with more flowers, good energy, and gratitude for the hardest-working ladies in any room: publicists!

Since the beginning of forever, publicists have proven themselves to be the real MVPs who guide clients, elevate careers, connect move-makers with power players, flip potential disasters into wins during endless work days.

And that’s not even including the racist shenanigans faced by Black publicists like AM PR Group founder Vanessa Anderson who formed a coalition called “My Publicist is Black” with Yvette Noel-Schure (who reps Beyoncé and Chlöe and Halle Bailey), Erica Tucker (Yara Shahidi), Ernest Dukes (Publicity at Capitol Music Group), Phylicia Fant (Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records), and Trell Thomas (Founder of the Black Excellence Brunch).

“Once the group was created, we immediately started trying to put money in each other’s pockets [with referrals,]” said Anderson in an interview with Variety.

“It’s really morphed into a sounding board, a safe space for us to talk about anything and everything.”

Since its creation, the refreshingly inclusive movement has amplified networking opportunities while providing a therapeutic space for Black publicists to express their frustrations in a mostly white industry.

“A lot of folks like to put us in boxes, like we can only represent Black people, and that’s simply not true,” said Ascend PR Group’s Erica Tucker in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

I experience that all the time, like [at] get-to-know-you lunches with agents and managers, and they sometimes think, ‘Well, you just represent Black talent.'” She emphasizes, “We can tell a variety of stories.”

How are you celebrating your fave publicist? Tell us down below and enjoy another collection of exemplary publicists on the flip.

Claudian Francis, LaForce

Jasmine Milan, Publicist/TV Producer

Nairobi J, LaForce

Sandra Lajoie, Vice President of Communications at NBC, Bravo, and Oxygen

Morgan Gaines, Communications Manager, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products

Jana Fleishman, EVP, Strategic Marketing & Business Development/Head of Communications at Roc Nation

Kayla Conti, Head Of Black Media Communications at Google

Courtney Haywood, Principal Publicist at Haywood Agency Partners

Winnie Elizabeth Thompson, Communications Expert

Amanda H, Publicist

Kariss Gordon, Founder of The Beauty Of PR

Courtney Jasmine, PR Director at Walt Disney World Resort

Mercy A. Quaye, Founder & President of The Narrative Project

Neah West, Good Guys

Krystle Coleman, Founder of Midori Star Media Group

Michelby Whitehead, PR Strategist

Monique Jackson, Publicist, Business Coach, and TV Producer

Raegan Robinson, Publicity at Netflix

Shone Jemmott, Strategic Communications leader at Creative Artists Agency

Danielle S. Reed, Public Relations Manager at iONE Digital/Founder of Reed Limited Entertainment

Kos Harris, Founder of Kosi Harris PR

Vanessa Abron, Founder of Agency Abron

Nadia Worsley, Marketing & Publicity Strategist at Twelve 88 Agency

