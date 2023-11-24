Thanksgiving SZN!
Thanksgiving 2023 was stuffed with good vibes, low vibrational plates, and hilarious shenanigans with a side of mess that took over social media ahead of our annual unwrapping of Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey.
It was a cool gooble gobble gooble day. pic.twitter.com/IpknLLe6lw
— Big ****** Elbow 🦉 (@rambojr90) November 24, 2023
Last year, we witnessed the resurgence of struggle plates on social media, bad bish turkeys getting BBLs, and astounding culinary creations from some of our fave celebs like prolific pie purveyor Patti LaBelle who linked up with Cardi B for a delightful holiday campaign.
“Drinking @whip_shots with a with a slice of Patti pies was EVERYTHING.. I can’t wait for Thanksgiving ❤️ Being with Ms Patti and her family was such a honor. The way she speaks with such gentleness, calmness, and grace is soooo soothing..
I kept asking her questions just to hear her talk and one hug from her was so warm it makes you just feel welcome and like you knew her forever! So charming and so sweet but at the same time you can tell she can get real Philly on ya ass if she needs to! 😂
Thank you so much @mspattilabelle you are everything and I’m coming over for dinner every chance I get!!!
From our homes to yours…”
The Queen of Thanksgiving had a timeee with the “Bongos” rapper who topped off Patti’s famous sweet potato pie with pumpkin-flavored Whipshots.
Lmaoo Cardi 😭 Patti said “whatchu doin?” pic.twitter.com/9xgddzIFna
— Bardi | Fanpage (@BardiBirkin) November 13, 2023
“It’s like a hug,” said Cardi, praising Patti for her world-famous dessert. “It’s a hug in your mouth.”
Cardi B and Patti Labelle was really such a full circle moment. 🥰
2016: 2023: pic.twitter.com/jpuS5mJxID
— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 24, 2023
According to the press release, “Over the course of 7 sitcom-style episodes, Cardi and Patti head to the kitchen to put their tastebuds to the test as they mix and match Whipshots flavors with Patti’s Good Life desserts to discover the most delicious pairings.’
Was your Thanksgiving giving this year? How many low vibrational plates did you smash? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from this year’s turkey day festivities on the flip.
idk about yall, but that first plate was swinging hard pic.twitter.com/HgnCPhUXR2
— fernando. (@notfjrod) November 24, 2023
girl why are you not stealing https://t.co/YnXg4dBJZ2
— Ty ☆ (@cuteasstyy) November 23, 2023
Chicken look like a paper towel https://t.co/k1AqleIORI
— Hater Heart HIMsley (@Ciroc_Obama) November 23, 2023
So my friends decided to bring up shit from undergrad last night.
I was 3 drinks in and ready… pic.twitter.com/GEmlZ3CLvi
— Slick (@_RudeNiceGuy) November 23, 2023
https://t.co/V5h7nQ1lZM pic.twitter.com/40w5hq0crm
— ren-deer 𐂂 (@F41RYTA1L) November 23, 2023
there’s evil and then there’s this pic.twitter.com/POtyAcZmDH
— i like food (@messedupfoods) November 22, 2023
Dolly Parton at 77 and me almost half her age. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t49BsYgbOp
— Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) November 23, 2023
It’s Thanksgiving https://t.co/PjEG1XhqeC pic.twitter.com/WLOEuvwf9W
— Aint Nobody Coming To See You Otis (@zoraslovechild) November 23, 2023
comfortable in my tin, roasted https://t.co/K999d0nYrP
— tre (@trectrl) November 24, 2023
nobody:
olive oil: pic.twitter.com/Y1nE4RVTLq
— mallewi. (@mallewi) November 23, 2023
“what dish you bringing on Thanksgiving?”
Me: pic.twitter.com/rSFXeV7rTf
— PLAY MAKER ♡ (@Wuggaaaaa_) November 22, 2023
-
