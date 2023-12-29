And the #CeilingChallenge winners are…

That clapping sound you’ve been hearing are professional InstaBaddies shaking their cakes as part of the super viral ‘Ceiling Challenge’ (first cousin of the ‘Bussit Challenge‘) which continues to set off massive thirst typhoons across social media.

For those unaware, the ‘Ceiling Challenge’ participants tape their phone to the ceiling of their residence and record themselves twerking to J.I.D.’s hit single “Surround Sound” (featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate).

Oh yes, it’s quite the show featuring Instagram’s thickest talent including Ari Fletcher (who teased a video she never dropped), Mia Mercy, Gracie Bon, and Brittany Renner who knows how to get the people going.

You may recall the polarizing personality, 31, being entangled in one of 2023’s funniest viral moments when 3-time NBA Champion/OG panty-melter Rick Fox, 54, seemingly shot a half-court shot at her after she revealed her body count on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

. @brittanyrennerr: "My dating pool is impressive."@ShannonSharpe: "Expansive?"

Brittany Renner: "I've had sex with 35 guys."

Shannon Sharpe: "Oh, lord!" pic.twitter.com/UirmldTSsZ — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 27, 2023

In the viral clip, Renner reveals that she “had sex with 35 guys” which clearly caught the attention of Fox who responded, “Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions When she says ‘BLACK’ where do you think she draws the line?’ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50,” in a quote tweet that stirred up hilarious hysteria online.

Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽‍♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill https://t.co/n9Ar9C6dhd — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 28, 2023

Notoriously honest, Renner explained why she was cool with sharing this personal information with literally everybody on the internet.

https://instagram.com/bundleofbrittany/?img_index=1

“Probably for the same reason I wrote a book, because I feel called to share,” she said. “There are some things moving forward that I probably would keep to myself—I mean I just told you I had sex with 35 guys, and updated number for people who have been following the number for years now.”

She also revealed that she keeps a handy-dandy hit list in her phone including “11 athletes, five entertainers and eight regular guys.”

One of those athletes is Charlotte Hornets Forward P.J. Washington who she publicly tussled with after giving birth to their 2-year-old son, Paul Jermaine Washington III.

You can watch Brittany’s whole interview with Shannon Sharpe below:

Now, back to Rick Fox who responded to the social media chatter with another questionable tweet featuring a side-by-side of his ex-wife Vanessa Williams and Brittany Renner because that’ll show ’em? Orrrr, well, uhhh?

Would you pay a premium fee to see Ari Fletcher’s fabled Ceiling Challenge video? Tell us down below and enjoy the hottest ceiling challenge videos on the flip.