Mariah Huq is commenting on the house she built with a popular Bravo show while sharing some shocking opinions. The creator of Married To Medicine is confirming that she feels she was pushed off the program and noting that her former best friend should have a spinoff.

The reality star/EP was a recent guest on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast and discussed numerous topics including her thoughts on the 10th season of the show.

According to Mariah who still makes a “cute coin” from the show, she’s happy with what she created and built because it was a springboard for other opportunities—but she still believes she deserves more money.

“I think I deserve a lot more money,” said Mariah who sued Bravo in 2021 for discrimination amid claims that the network refused to pay her royalties. “But I’m good.”

She also confirmed that she agrees with fans who think she was unceremoniously booted from her own show.

“Yeah, I was pushed out. My contract ran out from a talent perspective because I had multiple contracts. I didn’t realize in the beginning that was the goal the entire time, they don’t ever want you to have too much power.” “In hindsight, I feel like maybe it was best [but] I don’t think it was best for the show,” she added. “There’s no way they can come up with any reason why I should be out of the show. I feel like I was a bit pushed out prematurely but I think it backfired in a lot of ways and I don’t think it was best for the franchise.”

She continued,

“I just don’t like the way in which it was done. I was stabbed in my back, my heart, my jugular and my eye with all those ladies. I’m not even mad at the producers, you can’t let the devil use you, you have to have a vessel. They didn’t have a reason.”

Shout out to @TheKingOfShade1 for the receipts!!!! Watch until the end because the statements from Quad did not age well. She was hyped when they did to Mariah what they are now doing to her. Oh Well. 👀 #Married2Medicine #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/sYVZs113JE — HowYSeeItPodcast (@HowYSeeIt) December 11, 2023

Mariah who also confirmed claims that she called the show “Married To Mariah” to note her top dog status, also spoke on production allegedly pitting the girls against each other and spoke on newbie seemingly struggling to assimilate into the group.

“It becomes a form of bullying,” said Mariah on Reality With The King. “But I think that’s the problem of it. It loses the sincerity, it doesn’t feel authentic when you do that. It’s almost pre-produced or over-produced. You should be able to talk to who you want you. I can’t even imagine what Miss Sweet Tea is going through. In their mind they’ve already decided that this lady isn’t going to be part of this group moving forward from what I see from afar. She’s fighting a war she’s already lost and it’s not fair to her.”

Mariah says the girls should focus on their own checks and icing Quad out was wrong, also calls Sweet Tea an Arnold Palmer 😂😂 #Married2med pic.twitter.com/FMtP7GLv55 — Pure😋/Honey🍯 (@pjlovespj) January 30, 2024

