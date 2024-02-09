Treat yo’ self

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Drake’s alleged 6God rod leaking onto the internet, Jay Z politely dragging the Grammy Academy, Yeehaw Yoncé shattering social media with a rare Grammy appearance, Mo’Nique dragging Tiffany Haddish, Oprah Winfrey, D.L. Hughley, and more on Club Shay Shay, Lupita running for her life in terrifying A Quiet Place: Day One trailer, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with professional baddie Bernice Burgos making her return to the series after her debut on BET+ Original series The Impact New York.

The one-hour unscripted series follows the dynamic lives of Big Apple baddies who shine as top influencers in business, music, beauty, and fashion.

Viewers will see their creative processes, preparations, and high-stakes deal-making as they navigate their demanding industries while maintaining perfectly curated social media personas.

The series stars big names with big followings including Chinese Kitty, Cleotrapa, DreamDoll, Ella Rodriguez, Maleni Cruz, Scot Louie, and Bernice’s daughter Ashley Burgos.

On the show, Bernice is exploring entrepreneurship which includes working with her daughter Ashley who people often mistake for her sister.

Meanwhile, Ashley is seen wanting to make her own impact despite being labeled a “nepo baby.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features delivering heat along with Kris Summers and Daalischus giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ellie The Empress, Yani The Body, Zmeena Orr, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.