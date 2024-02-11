The day is here it’s finally time for Super Bowl LVIII and the Usher half-time show and we’ve got your drink menu covered.
Super Bowl LVIII is going down tonight and once again the Kansas City Chiefs are close to securing another Lombardi trophy. Hopefully, the game isn’t a blowout and the 49ers have a solid plan to stop that from happening. On the bright side at least we get Usher at half-time which is sure to be a treat. While you’re watching the game from home you’ve got to have drinks. You know we’ve got a menu for you and your guests to enjoy while watching the game. We would say take a shot every time you see or hear Taylor Swift mentioned but we don’t want any hospital visits.
As always drink responsibly and do not drink and drive under any circumstance.
BOSSIP’s Super Bowl LVIII Big Game Drink Guide
SAN FRANCISCO SUNSET
Ingredients:
1.5 parts SKYY INFUSIONS® WATERMELON
0.75 part Aperol®
0.5 part lemon juice
3 part Cinzano® Prosecco
1 part soda water
Method: Add ice to a wine glass and gently pour in Prosecco. Swirl in SKYY Infusions Watermelon, Aperol, and lemon juice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with Mint bouquet + watermelon triangle (*optional*)
TASTES LIKE TEAM SPIRIT RECIPE
Ingredients: (for a pitcher)
750 ml bottle of Gran Coramino Cristalino
2 cups fresh lime juice
2 cups Cane Sugar
7 cups cold premium water
2 limes (covers Limeade base and 3 custom cup garnishes)
Garnish: Strawberry, lemon, Raspberries, blackberries
Method:
· Limeade (Batch size)
Blend the below for 1 minute
2 cups fresh lime juice
2 cups Cane Sugar
Add 2 cups of water and blend for 1 minute
Add 1 lime, quartered, and blend for 10 seconds
Strain
Combine with 7 cups of cold premium water in a punch bowl (1 gallon or larger container)
Use Mountain Valley or similar that’s in a nice glass bottle but remove the label to shoot
Add 750 ml bottle of Gran Coramino Cristalino
Pour a serving of Limeade into a rock glass and Garnish.
French Blonde
Ingredients:
1 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
0.75 oz St-Germain
0.5 oz Lillet Blanc
1.5 oz fresh strained grapefruit juice
1 dash of lemon bitters
Method: Shake then pour into a coupe glass over rocks and garnish with a Grapefruit twist (optional).
True 52
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Eric LeGrand Bourbon
.5 oz. Campari
.25 oz. Ginger Liqueur
.5 oz. Honey Syrup
.5 oz. Lemon Juice
1 oz. Black Tea
Top with Ginger Beer
Method: Combine ingredients except ginger beer and shake. Pour into a glass with ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wheel.
Mingle Cocktails (non-alcoholic)
Ingredients:
1 Variety Pack of Mingle Cocktails
Method: Pour into a glass over rocks.
“Kansas City Ice Water” From The Bedford at The Paris Las Vegas
Ingredients:
½ lemon (cut in half)
1 lime (cut into quarters)
1 tablespoon superfine sugar
1 ounce Belvedere vodka
1 ounce Hendricks gin
1 ounce Cointreau
4 ounces seltzer
1 wide strip lemon zest
1 wide strip lime zest
Method: Place lemon and lime pieces in a cocktail shaker. Add sugar. Muddle lime and lemon together. Add vodka, gin, and triple sec. Fill the shaker with 1 generous cup of ice, and shake until the outside of the shaker is very frosty and the mixture is very cold 30 to 40 shakes. Pour the contents of the shaker into a highball glass. Top with seltzer. Express zests over the drink, then rub the rim of the glass with zests. Skewer zests on a decorative pick. Garnish drink. Serve immediately.
-
