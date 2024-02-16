In celebration of Valentine’s Day 2024, we curated a swoon-worthy showcase of stunners headlined by Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Chlöe Bailey, and Kelly Rowland who spread love (and lust) on the warm and fuzzy holiday.

At 43, Rowland is only getting finer as a bona fide baddie who smolders the screen in Tyler Perry’s upcoming erotic thriller Mea Culpa.

In the provocative Netflix film (streaming on Feb. 23), the singer/actress plays a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend.

“But when burning desire takes hold things get hot… and dangerous,” per the official synopsis.

“This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s,” said Perry in an interview with Tudum. “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

Check out the sexy trailer below:

Written and directed by Perry, Mea Culpa is another star vehicle for Rowland who continues to make power moves in Hollywood.

“I never had an experience where I was working with someone who had so many great ideas to bring to the table,” said Perry about Rowland. “As a producer, she was fantastic.”

Rowland returned the love to Perry, revealing that he was always open to exploring her ideas.

“It was just so easy to work with him and if there was ever any moment where he was uncertain about something, he would say, ‘Well, let’s discuss it and then let’s try it.’ But it was all about communicating.”

As for Rowland and Rhodes’ sexy entanglement, well, their chemistry was “electric,” according to Perry.

“Trevante is a dream. I feel very lucky to have shared space with him on camera, and I admire his work ethic. And when we met, it was chemistry.”

Who had the hottest Valentine’s Day slay? Will you be seated for Mea Culpa on Netflix? Tell us down below and enjoy this year’s hottest Valentine’s Day slays on the flip.