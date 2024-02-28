Best Thirst Tweets About Trevante Rhodes' 'Mea Culpa' Sex Scene
#MeaCulpa: Trevante’s Paint-Smeared Peenanigans In Freaky Sex Scene Spark Hilarious Thirst Tweets Across Social Media
Don’t leave your girl around Trevante
Tyler Perry‘s paint-splattered erotic thriller Mea Culpa continues to trend on Netflix while fueling hilarious thirst tweets about living, breathing thirst trap Trevante Rhodes who read some of the lusty thoughts in a spicy new Strong Black Lead video. Check it out below:
thirst tweets got trevante rhodes hot in the cheeks
🎥: mea culpa. pic.twitter.com/P1n8TIAWKJ
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 27, 2024
The perennial panty-soaker appeared to enjoy being lusted after by fans during Netflix’s sexy Mea Culpa promo campaign where the actor showed his playfully seductive side in videos with co-star Kelly Rowland.
OBSESSED WITH THEM.
Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes is now playing. pic.twitter.com/DGMLYex9gF
— Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2024
And, luckily for fans, they had amazing chemistry.
“Actually we met the day before we started shooting and immediately when Trevante and I embraced, I felt respected, I felt safe, I felt comfortable,” Rowland told BOSSIP.
“I texted Tyler right afterwards and I said, ‘This is going to work!’ Because the truth is you never know what’s going to happen. I could have been like, ‘Oh my God, felt nothing’ But… it was amazing.”
When asked about their internet-shattering sex scene, Rowland revealed that it was a collaboration between the co-stars and Tyler Perry.
“It was our idea, yeah,” she said in an interview with Comingsoon.net. “It was a collaborative idea with us and Tyler and I’m happy that it was memorable. That’s what we wanted.
We wanted people to be able to take so many different things away from this movie, but definitely to be able to tap into that side and to be able to be creative, essentially.”
In Mea Culpa, Kelly Rowland stars as a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend.
Check out the trailer below:
Written and directed by Perry, Mea Culpa is another win for the polarizing filmmaker who, despite a 72-hour roasting, knows how to top charts with his product.
#MeaCulpa is number one on Netflix. Thank you!! Thank you!! Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/vBbXOKDZcg
— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) February 24, 2024
Would you experiment with paint in the bedroom? If so, what would you do? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Trevante thirst traps on the flip.
me when i saw trevante rhodes buttcheeks in #meaculpa pic.twitter.com/o9qKlrwyn5
— drea〽️crea✝️e in⚡️pire (@AlisaHaughton) February 23, 2024
Do y'all see how Trevante is sitting??! Im on my knees for it https://t.co/FPP6uJGO3l
— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) February 25, 2024
Trevante Rhodes is doing all kinds of stroking with that paint brush baby…. ☺️☺️☺️☺️#meaculpa
— ¿EstásListoParaMí? (@EGetsItDone) February 24, 2024
Trevante Rhodes is just …… pic.twitter.com/AVTpMhFELu
— Matasha (@JadoreMatasha) February 24, 2024
Does Trevante Rhodes know he looks like that? pic.twitter.com/sw2deluKi7
— Ariyanna Jasmere (@AJasmere) February 24, 2024
If Trevante ever "come here" me i'm soaked and folding, OMG #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/dkbWIVkm4x
— A Dose Of Dom 🥂 (@Domo_Shante) February 23, 2024
Continue Slideshow
That paint sex scene in #MeaCulpa with Trevante Rhodes tho… pic.twitter.com/m2Ar7AC8NM
— Dae ✨ (@iheartdatrian4u) February 26, 2024
Trevante saying, “come here” for me like: #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/B9GEr3OJGm
— Akan Thee Doll, Esq. 💜🇳🇬⚖️ (@AkanButNoJeezyy) February 23, 2024
That damn paint scene. #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/y1oCibNuFJ
— 💎 (@kelendria_stan) February 23, 2024
Nah Trevante Rhodes really brought the charm to this role lmao I’m damn near feeling manipulated #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/lLczkHZtX6
— Lex✨ (@heyylexilex) February 23, 2024
I would absolutely CRUMBLE in the face of Trevante Rhodes. Cuz what manner of man is THAT?! pic.twitter.com/aCFp7bUBrS
— Chelsea West (@peachyphat) February 23, 2024
-
