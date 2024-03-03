Bossip Video

After life came at Meek Mill fast with allegations from the latest Diddy sexual harassment lawsuit, he said a car crash warned him: “Don’t crash out.”

Jesus, take the wheel!

The Philadelphia rapper went from oversharing online about his personal life to revealing the accident that could’ve ended his life. On Friday, March 1, he took to social media with a photo of his wrecked car. He claims he lost control during his “first time driving” the GMC because “the whole brake pedal slipped off.”

“God telling [me] don’t crash out for the bustas… ima listen s**t knocked me out lol… gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh,” he captioned the Instagram Stories post.

He’s lucky if a possible concussion is the worst of his injuries. The Dream Chaser seems back to business as usual… for better or worse.

“Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is. I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!” Meek wrote on X.

The Circumstances Of Meek Mill’s Car Accident And Mysterious Post Raise Questions Online

According to Complex, the accident’s timing and the post’s cryptic meaning raised questions on social media. Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit claimed Diddy threatened to “blow up” Kid Cudi’s car in 2012 because he briefly dated the singer. A rep for Cudi confirmed to The New York Times it’s “all true” that “around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” as the suit claims.

As BOSSIP previously reported, many suspected Meek was the unnamed rapper in the newest lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The shocking allegations include sexual harassment, preying on minors, and lacing drinks with drugs.

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit redacted the name of a rapper only identified as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Meek’s name doesn’t appear in the lawsuit, but he did have a high-profile relationship with the “Big Foot” rapper from 2014 to 2016.

The filing accuses the unnamed rapper of “consorting with underaged girls, sex workers,” and alleged sexual activities with Diddy. A rep for Diddy and two women allegedly identified partying on his yacht denied the claims about “underaged girls.”

Meanwhile, Meek and internet instigators seemed more concerned about questioning the rappers’ sexuality.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky a** molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol,” Meek posted last week in response to the rumors.

Meek is back to standing on music business with his album rollout. Hopefully, things are looking up for him after he almost literally “crashed out.”