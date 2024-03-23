In a recent whirlwind of conservative conflict, The Daily Wire made it official: they’re cutting ties with Candace Owens, the conservative firebrand known for her unapologetic political commentary.

Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024

Not one to sit quietly, Owens hit back on X (formerly Twitter). She proclaimed that she was “finally free” and teased her followers with announcements on the horizon.

The rumors are true— I am finally free. If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page. Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. 🇺🇸✝️ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024

This split has sent ripples through the conservative community. Now, many ponder the implications for Owens and the broader political discourse as we inch closer to the 2024 elections.

The Rise of Candace Owens

Before diving into the details of their split, let’s backtrack a bit. Candace Owens, a name synonymous with controversy and conservative commentary, carved out a unique space for herself in politics. Her far-right commentary often walked the line between conservative and contrarian.

She became popular for harsh criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, and often blaming victims like George Floyd for their own death. She also railed against vaccines during the onset of the pandemic and more.

On YouTube, she interviewed former presidents and shared views with Kanye West. Owens grew her platform as an influencer that even outlets such as NBC News legitimized.

Known for her sharp critiques of the Democratic Party and her ability to generate viral moments, Owens has been a vocal advocate for what she calls the true values of conservatism.

