In a recent whirlwind of conservative conflict, The Daily Wire made it official: they’re cutting ties with Candace Owens, the conservative firebrand known for her unapologetic political commentary.
Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.
Not one to sit quietly, Owens hit back on X (formerly Twitter). She proclaimed that she was “finally free” and teased her followers with announcements on the horizon.
The rumors are true— I am finally free.
If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page.
Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW
There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. 🇺🇸✝️
This split has sent ripples through the conservative community. Now, many ponder the implications for Owens and the broader political discourse as we inch closer to the 2024 elections.
According to Huff Post, Owens has a list of occurrences that led up to the split:
- Embraced a conspiracy about a “small ring” of “Hollywood” Jews who “will kill people before they allow that ring to be exposed.”
- Amplified a conspiracy about Jews being “drunk on Christian blood,” a reference to a false, centuries-old antisemitic trope.
- Suggested that singer Taylor Swift smokes pot.
- Said she’d stake her “entire professional reputation” on France’s first lady actually being a man.
The Rise of Candace Owens
Before diving into the details of their split, let’s backtrack a bit. Candace Owens, a name synonymous with controversy and conservative commentary, carved out a unique space for herself in politics. Her far-right commentary often walked the line between conservative and contrarian.
She became popular for harsh criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, and often blaming victims like George Floyd for their own death. She also railed against vaccines during the onset of the pandemic and more.
On YouTube, she interviewed former presidents and shared views with Kanye West. Owens grew her platform as an influencer that even outlets such as NBC News legitimized.
Known for her sharp critiques of the Democratic Party and her ability to generate viral moments, Owens has been a vocal advocate for what she calls the true values of conservatism.
See what happened with Candace Owens’ firing from The Daily Wire after the flip.
The Daily Wire Drops Candace Owens Days After She Said Founder Ben Shapiro “Doesn’t Have The Power” To Fire Her
Her partnership with The Daily Wire, a conservative media powerhouse co-founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, seemed like a perfect match.
Together, they launched Candace, a political talk show that often made headlines for her provocative takes. However, according to Rolling Stone, Owens was allegedly fired after months of disputes with Ben Shapiro over antisemitic viewpoints on the current state of Israel.
The Aftermath of the Split
The split, announced via social media by The Daily Wire and followed by Owens’ declaration of freedom on X, makes Owens an even bigger wildcard. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Owens tells the audience that Shapiro “doesn’t have the power to fire her.”
Yet, here she stands, unemployed and promoting Trump to Black Americans throughout the entirety of the episode. Owens’ departure raises questions about conservative media and the voices that will lead it into the future.
Now that Candace Owens was fired she wanna show up on black media and beg from the same people she told to pick themselves up by the bootstraps and stop asking for handouts…follow your own advice boo! 👎🏿
The Daily Wire had absolutely no issues with Candace Owens calling out Black people and making controversial remarks about George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery but when she started calling out Jewish behavior she crossed the line. @realDailyWire is 🗑️
Owens’ Cultural Impact and Controversy
Owens’ influence extends beyond just her show. As Forbes notes, she became known as “the voice of black conservatives,” making her even more pivotal leading up to the 2024 election.
Her brand not only became a magnet for controversy but seemed to thrive on it. Critics, including those from AEI, took issue with her statements. They called some of her commentary “hateful” and questioning the authenticity of her conservative credentials.
Candace Owens is TRYING to rebrand. All her talk about Black culture/family- she doesnt care. She wants you to forget her vile remarks about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, etc, but outlets platform her for clicks.
Is her GOP check running out? We've seen it all before, grift on
Despite the controversies, there’s no denying Owens’ cultural influence. As a conservative black woman, she challenges the political and cultural narratives dominating mainstream discussions.
With her departure from The Daily Wire, the political and media worlds are abuzz with speculation about what’s next for Owens.
Candace Owens has said repugnant things about Black folk. And, when we were reeling from the unjust killings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, she blamed them.
Her falling out with her equally white supremacist boss is not enough to platform her in Black spaces.
Her promise of upcoming announcements has her supporters and critics alike waiting with bated breath. Whatever her next move, it’s clear that Candace Owens will continue to be a central figure in American political discourse, shaping media conversations and challenging the status quo.
