Bossip Video

Cameras clocked Princess Love boo’d up with John Boyega at karaoke amid her divorce, and Ray J reacted to the romantic rebound in a viral video.

When Princess revealed she was ready to move on, she clearly wasn’t playing. After the couple filed for divorce and reconciled three times before, the fourth time seems like the charm. It’s Only Entertainment reports Princess and John Boyega sparked dating rumors while spotted singing and dancing in his arms. Of course, Ray J has something to say about it.

Although it wasn’t only Princess and John onstage singing a duet, they still packed on a little PDA. The video shows the pair performing Fantasia’s “When I See You” with four other women at Station 1640 in Los Angeles. While turning up with the group, John danced behind his rumored new boo.

The Woman King star wrapped his arm around Princess’s waist and hugged her from behind as they shared a mic. Princess smiled from ear to ear as he hit those bass notes. Before the song ended, the vibe gave “date night” as much as a girls’ night out. Maybe it was a little bit of both?

Either way, Princess’s erratic ex Ray J was just as shocked as the rest of us about the coupled up clip.

Check out Ray J’s reaction to Princess Love with John Boyega and how he feels about ending the marriage after the flip!