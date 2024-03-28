Bossip Video

Stephen Curry found himself fighting for his life (once again) after Draymond Green was ejected just four minutes into the Warriors game against Orlando.

In January Green went through one of the lowest points of his NBA career when he was suspended after a string of violent UFC-type actions on the court. After attending therapy and quieting thoughts of retirement, he returned to the league as a reported “changed man.”

Unfortunately, it looks like that might not be the case his Warriors teammate Steph Curry was left on his own after Draymond was ejected four minutes into the first quarter.

This isn’t the first time Draymond has been ejected, but this time Steph couldn’t hold back his emotions and appeared to be in tears.

Despite defeating the Orland Magic 101-93, Curry used his press conference to address the situation and sounded defeated.

“We need him. He knows that. We all know that,” Curry said of Green. “So whatever we need to do to keep him on the floor and be available, that’s what’s got to happen. Especially at this point in the year. It was a tough way to start the game.”

Steph wasn’t the only one disappointed in Draymond’s actions on the court. In the post-game press conference, Coach Steve Kerr didn’t defend Draymond and admitted that the Warriors player deserved the ejection.

With the NBA finals right around the corner and the Warriors looking like a shell of their golden days the end could be near. Could the once-feared “big three”(Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson) find themselves on different teams this time next year?

We’ll just have to wait and see.