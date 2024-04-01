Bossip Video
In a moment that’s dividing watchers, a Real Housewife of Potomac laughed at and mocked a fellow housewife while she shed tears.

After ignoring each other for months, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant finally interacted at the #RHOP Reunion and Gizelle’s copious cackling is causing commotion.

On Sunday, viewers watched part one of the sitdown with Andy Cohen who hoped that the cast would finally make amends.

“I want to set an intention for us today that as a group each of you can find a path toward forgiveness and moving forward,” said Cohen before later adding that he was “frustrated” watching this season. “Are any of prepared to say now that you’re willing to do that?”

“I’m looking forward to owning what I need to own and moving forward,” said Candiace as several of the other ladies agreed including Gizelle Bryant.

“I’m looking forward to the ownership,” said the #RHOP vet.

That “ownership” however didn’t come easy as the two former friends butted heads throughout the reunion.

Gizelle Bryant Laughs At Candiace’s Tears At The Season 8 #RHOP Reunion

After being asked by Candiace if she still believed that Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby conspired to keep cheating allegations about Robyn’s husband Juan off the show, so they targeted her hubby, Chris Bassett, Candiace said;

“I do, yes. I think that she [Robyn] knew that by talking about my business, it would keep her business under the table.”

In case you can’t recall, Candiace has been adamant that Gizelle completely fabricated that she was “uncomfortable” after Chris Bassett asked to speak with her alone in a hotel room in 2021. She even likened it to Gizelle accusing him of sexual assault.

During the reunion, Andy then asked Candiace what it would take for her and Gizelle’s bestie, Robyn, to make amends.

“I…I don’t have any tissue,” said an emotional Candiace before telling Gizelle “F*** you!” as she laughed.

“Not tears, tears, tears, tears, tears! Them fake tears be coming!” said Gizelle while chuckling.

Andy then jumped in to tell her that she was being “kinda mean” before Candiace called her ex-friend a “mean girl” and “f****g b****.”

Ultimately Candiace said all she wanted was “acknowledgment” from Robyn that she hurt her and hurt her husband, but Robyn said she was uninterested.

“She clearly thinks I plotted on her husband. I would advise if you really feel that way then don’t be my friend,” said Robyn.

 

That’s not all that happened however, at one point it (kinda sorta) seemed like Candiace and Gizelle made amends over Gizelle’s Chris Bassett claims.

 

Hit the flip for that.

Gizelle And Candiace Talk Death Threats & The Chris Bassett Allegations During The #RHOP Reunion

Elsewhere in the reunion convo, Gizelle was asked about accusing Candiace of fueling death threats made to her and her family.

“I was told that she would be talked to,” said Gizelle while Candiace wondered why it was her fault.

According to Gizelle, she was accused by people who agreed with Candiace that she was a colorist and said they were coming to “kill her and her children.”

While ticking off the things Candiace said in the past about her including that she was an “imp” who should be fired, Candiace took accountability for her words but said that all of the housewives have received threats.

“It’s dangerous and extremely unfair to conflate me having an issue with her to having death threats,” said Candiace.

After admitting to liking some fan tweets about Gizelle, Candiace brought up how Gizelle and Robyn discussed cheating allegations about her husband on their Reasonably Shady podcast.

“The woman is a liar,” said Andy about Chris’ alleged mistress while several housewives agreed including Karen who said they’re “above” the convo.

They then delved into Gizelle’s “uncomfortable” allegations against Chris Bassett and things got tense.

Candiace doubled down on believing that Gizelle accused her husband of sexual assault “multiple times” and accused her of using wordplay to downplay it.

 

“I didn’t say lure, forced me, I said asked me,” countered Gizelle. “What I’ve said is that the man asked me to go into a room and it made me uncomfortable. I’m not apologizing for things I never said.”

 

Karen and Andy brought up however that Gizelle previously said that the private chef “made her” go into a hotel room with him and close the door.

 

“If I said made, no,” said Gizelle correcting herself. “He asked me—he didn’t make me, he asked me.”

When asked if she could accept that, Candiace said “Sure” and apologized for using certain words toward Gizelle.

 

 

Hit the flip to see what #RHOP watchers thought about Gizelle Vs. Candiace during part one of the #RHOP reunion.

#RHOP Watchers Weigh In On Gizelle’s Laughter

While watching last night’s reunion, several people blasted Gizelle for being “nasty” by laughing instead of “reading” or sending shade to Candiace in typical housewife fashion.

 

Others however are applauding the housewife for “finally stepping up to Candiace” who blasted her “dwindling uterus” last season.

#RHOP Watchers Weigh In On Candiace & Gizelle’s Chris Bassett Moment

Other users also had LOTS to say about Candiace and Gizelle butting heads over the Chris Bassett allegations. Many people think there’s no hope for reconciliation between the two based on what they watched.

What did YOU think about part one of the #RHOP Reunion?

