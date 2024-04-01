In a moment that’s dividing watchers, a Real Housewife of Potomac laughed at and mocked a fellow housewife while she shed tears.

After ignoring each other for months, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant finally interacted at the #RHOP Reunion and Gizelle’s copious cackling is causing commotion.

On Sunday, viewers watched part one of the sitdown with Andy Cohen who hoped that the cast would finally make amends.

“I want to set an intention for us today that as a group each of you can find a path toward forgiveness and moving forward,” said Cohen before later adding that he was “frustrated” watching this season. “Are any of prepared to say now that you’re willing to do that?” “I’m looking forward to owning what I need to own and moving forward,” said Candiace as several of the other ladies agreed including Gizelle Bryant. “I’m looking forward to the ownership,” said the #RHOP vet.

That “ownership” however didn’t come easy as the two former friends butted heads throughout the reunion.

Gizelle Bryant Laughs At Candiace’s Tears At The Season 8 #RHOP Reunion

After being asked by Candiace if she still believed that Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby conspired to keep cheating allegations about Robyn’s husband Juan off the show, so they targeted her hubby, Chris Bassett, Candiace said;

“I do, yes. I think that she [Robyn] knew that by talking about my business, it would keep her business under the table.”

In case you can’t recall, Candiace has been adamant that Gizelle completely fabricated that she was “uncomfortable” after Chris Bassett asked to speak with her alone in a hotel room in 2021. She even likened it to Gizelle accusing him of sexual assault.

During the reunion, Andy then asked Candiace what it would take for her and Gizelle’s bestie, Robyn, to make amends.

“I…I don’t have any tissue,” said an emotional Candiace before telling Gizelle “F*** you!” as she laughed.

“Not tears, tears, tears, tears, tears! Them fake tears be coming!” said Gizelle while chuckling.

Andy then jumped in to tell her that she was being “kinda mean” before Candiace called her ex-friend a “mean girl” and “f****g b****.”

Ultimately Candiace said all she wanted was “acknowledgment” from Robyn that she hurt her and hurt her husband, but Robyn said she was uninterested.

“She clearly thinks I plotted on her husband. I would advise if you really feel that way then don’t be my friend,” said Robyn.

Gizelle laughing in Candiace face was tough to watch. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/3Zd05wcf5B — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) April 1, 2024

That’s not all that happened however, at one point it (kinda sorta) seemed like Candiace and Gizelle made amends over Gizelle’s Chris Bassett claims.

Hit the flip for that.