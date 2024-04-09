Following his Oscar win, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he would be open to returning to Marvel for his “integral” role as the MCU’s Iron Man.
When Marvel released Avengers: Endgame in 2019 it marked a new era for its Cinematic Universe that wouldn’t include fan favorite Tony Stark. In the film, Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the world but left huge shoes to fill. You could argue if Robert Downey Jr. never found his way to the role the entire 10-year run wouldn’t have happened.
According to Esquire, Even with an Academy Award for Oppenheimer Downey isn’t above returning to play Iron Man..
“Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”
Marvel’s Disney Plus shows have been lackluster outside of Loki but as RDJ perfectly stated, Kevin Feige doesn’t lose. Also, rumors have suggested that Downey will return to the MCU soon but in what capacity is yet to be seen.
Ironheart is the next Disney Plus show which showcases the Iron Man adjacent character RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) who debuted in Wakanda Forever. Williams builds her own Ironman suit and in the old comics eventually uploads Tony Starks’ conscious to her suit. Maybe we’ll see Robert Downey Jr. come back to Marvel in that way.
Hopefully, we get to see RDJ and Thorne on screen together in the future.
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.