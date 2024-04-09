Bossip Video

Following his Oscar win, Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he would be open to returning to Marvel for his “integral” role as the MCU’s Iron Man.

When Marvel released Avengers: Endgame in 2019 it marked a new era for its Cinematic Universe that wouldn’t include fan favorite Tony Stark. In the film, Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the world but left huge shoes to fill. You could argue if Robert Downey Jr. never found his way to the role the entire 10-year run wouldn’t have happened.

According to Esquire, Even with an Academy Award for Oppenheimer Downey isn’t above returning to play Iron Man..

“Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”





Marvel’s Disney Plus shows have been lackluster outside of Loki but as RDJ perfectly stated, Kevin Feige doesn’t lose. Also, rumors have suggested that Downey will return to the MCU soon but in what capacity is yet to be seen.





Ironheart is the next Disney Plus show which showcases the Iron Man adjacent character RiRi Williams (Dominique Thorne) who debuted in Wakanda Forever. Williams builds her own Ironman suit and in the old comics eventually uploads Tony Starks’ conscious to her suit. Maybe we’ll see Robert Downey Jr. come back to Marvel in that way.

Hopefully, we get to see RDJ and Thorne on screen together in the future.