Drake came for Pusha T and Pharrell on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown” while revealing that he melted down Skateboard P’s old jewelry.

Last night Travis Scott released his highly-anticipated Utopia album and while the first few tracks were more or less a snooze fest, “Meltdown” hit like a five-hour energy drink. “Meltdown” features his frequent collaborator Drake. On the track, Drake set off shots at Pharrell and Pusha T reigniting the five-year-old beef. In his verse, Drake reveals he melted down Pharrell’s old jewelry he purchased via auction. He also recently flaunted the purchases in the video for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin“.

I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss Give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis They not even wearing that sh*t Don’t come to the boy ’bout repairing some sh*t Don’t come to the boy about sparing some sh*t You lucky that Vogue was suing ‘Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and sh*t





Additionally, the Petty King took the opportunity to also trash Pharrell’s new position at Louis Vuitton. Drizzy apparently had more in the clip and he emptied it on Instagram by flexing some rare jewelry.

To promote the song, he posted a picture holding a crown ring which just so happens to be the ring Tupac Shakur wore in his last public appearance.

According to CNN, the ring was designed by Tupac himself and was sold at a Sotheby’s auction to an anonymous buyer for $1M. Guess it’s no longer a mystery who the winner was.