Rick Ross never misses a moment to advertise and does so in the video for his Drake diss”Champagne Moments.”

When it comes to marketing, no one in hip-hop does it as well and as funny as Rick Ross. When he dropped his Drake diss “Champagne Moments” he responded to Drizzy in under two hours and went on a multi-day troll campaign calling out his alleged surgeries.

Rozay even hilariously dubbed Drake “BBL Drizzy” and probably got a chuckle from Drake himself because of its ridiculousness.

Now according to Complex, Rozay is back to continue trolling Drizzy in his official video for “Champagne Moments” all while shamelessly plugging all of his upcoming car shows.

That’s not all, Rick Ross is also promoting his liquor brands throughout the visual but stopped short of putting some Wingstop plates in the frames. That’s definitely a disappointing fumble.

Drake hasn’t responded to Ross in weeks, but this video might be the thing that makes him re-engage his former friend. With the long history between the Canadian and the Miami rapper hopefully, they can put this behind them and get back to collaborating.

Watch the official video for “Champagne Moments” below.