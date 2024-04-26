Despite Travis Scott’s petitioning to be removed from the Astroworld lawsuits, a judge ruled that he must face the pending litigation.
After Travis Scott’s deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival, many lawsuits were filed, some being rolled into a singular suit, and others being quietly settled.
For years, Travis Scott’s legal team has been trying to get the rapper dismissed from the suits, but it looks like that’s been to no avail.
According to XXL, despite his legal team’s best efforts to be removed, a judge has ruled that Travis must face the Astroworld lawsuits. The outlet reports that Judge Kristen Hawkins declined to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits against Scott after his festival left 10 dead and dozens injured. The first lawsuit filed by the family of Madison Dubinsky will go to trial on May 6.
Dubinksy’s family alleges Travis showed “conscious disregard for safety” the night of the festival. However, he has not been charged with a crime as a Texas grand jury declined to file charges against him.
Despite touring in support of his last album Utopia, Travis still hasn’t returned to Houston with a proper performance since the tragedy. He has however continued his charity work in his hometown via his Cactus Jack Foundation.
