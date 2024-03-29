Bossip Video

New court documents show that Travis Scott wants to be dropped from ongoing litigation over 2021’s Astroworld disaster.

The Houston rapper is trying to put the deadly festival behind him once and for all and since the mass causality event happened, he’s returned to the spotlight.

Now according to Complex, Scott’s legal team is pushing to have him tossed from the pending litigation citing that the safety of attendees wasn’t his “job” but that of the on-site security.

“Like any other adrenaline-inducing diversion, music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security—but that balance is not the job of performing artists, even those involved in promoting and marketing performances,” one of Scott’s lawyers said in the newly reported filing reviewed by Billboard. “Perfomring artists, even those who engage in certain promotional activities, have no inherent expertise or specialized knowledge in concert safety measures, venue security protocols, or site-design.”





A Texas grand jury has already decided not to indict Scott over the festival that killed 10 people, so if he manages to be dismissed he’ll no doubt give a sigh of relief.





In May the first trial relating to the tragic Astroworld Festival will begin. Travis still hasn’t performed in Houston since the event but regularly gives back to his hometown through his foundation. Thus far Travis and Live Nation have settled only three of the lawsuits for undisclosed amounts.

As previously reported more than 2,500 people have sued over Astroworld, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured after a crowd crush.