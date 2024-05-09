You know what it issss!
Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week that dropped during a shenanigan-stuffed week dominated by endless debates over the messy Drake vs. Kendrick saga, Brian McKnight’s son dragging Tyrese to Baby Boy bits, Keith Lee gagging on greens from a Michigan restaurant, Iman Shumpert (pettily) praising Teyana Taylor amid their divorce, Donald Glover going full Motown at the Met Gala, FAMU potentially getting scammed by its ‘wealthy’ commencement speaker, and more.
As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ari Fletcher making her return to the series after winning Sexyy Redd’s ‘Get It Sexyy’ challenge.
Good googly moogly 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/oXq3cfWYra
— k (@yeaherkash) April 22, 2024
Naturally, social media exploded with thirst over the rewind-worthy video that can be enjoyed in multiple angles that we’ve provided below for your viewing pleasure.
https://twitter.com/DailyLoud/status/1782676280430756172
https://twitter.com/BaddieswithSwag/status/1783004320381772055
From my POV😮💨😍 https://t.co/hD0bjDf1m7 pic.twitter.com/C8hS5DAwQ0
— 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐆𝐀 (@beaugevonne) April 22, 2024
Oh yes, and slow-mo, of course.
Ari fletcher twerk pic.twitter.com/T4mH05wKoF
— follow for more (@Cloverwtff) April 22, 2024
This comes after the famed Fashion Novette FINALLY dropped her #CeilingChallenge video featuring copious cake-clapping, boisterous Birkin-flexing, and boo’d up baddie behavior in multiple scenes that immediately sent social media into a FRENZY.
“B U S S I N” ft . @rob49up 🔥🔥🔥
This Friday 3/29 🔥🔥🔥
SPEAK SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS NOW !! THIS THE WARM UP !! pic.twitter.com/MBTeNsvsJX
— DA LARGEST (@MoneyBaggYo) March 25, 2024
Now, you may recall MoneyBagg Yo initially shutting down Ari’s video despite fans camping out on her IG page but it’s clear he’s a brilliant business man who used the hype surrounding his boo as promo for his upcoming single ‘Bussin’ featuring Rob49.
https://twitter.com/triipmag/status/1772710556312416335
This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Saweetie delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta and Gracie Bon giving what needs to be gave.
There’s also big baddie energy from Amber Dyme, Yani The Body, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.
-
