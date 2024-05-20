Celina Powell is a chaotic internet personality, self-proclaimed “Black Widow” and serial seeker of attention who’s admitted to lying about some of her history with celebs.
Her hook is sleeping with rappers and athletes, and/or lying about sleeping with rappers and athletes, and also making up false pregnancy claims. Anyone who actually does get with her hopefully does so with the understanding that she is going to put their business on blast, and maybe even try to extort them.
So, why in the world would Clay Gravesande, an allegedly “healing” man, do that to himself?
You remember Clay, right?
The Love is Blind alum, who had no business even thinking about trying to get married, notoriously jilted fine a** AD at the altar.
In the aftermath, he stated that he still had trauma around his father’s infidelity and treatment of his mother growing up. He gave us the works, talmbout being in therapy and working on himself so that he can be a better man, only to turn around and date Celina Powell.
They’ve broken up since the video of them canoodling went viral with Clay alleging that they actually weren’t dating at all, and even after the fallout, there was drama. Clay had to apologize to his mom, who was horrified when video clips surfaced of Clay in bed with Powell.
Obviously, Miss Powell didn’t like that too much. The last we saw of that situation was when Powell posted a pic of herself listening to Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” during the part where Pac says, “F**k you and your mama.”
That’s how Powell gets down, though. It’s well documented, yet she still finds a new sucka on the regular.
Here’s a look at some of her dating scandals throughout the years.
Keep in mind that this list isn’t exhaustive because it’s definitely longer, and probably growing by the week. However, these are some of the most popularly documented romance scandals for the trifling Only Fans aficionado.
Celina Powell’s History With Celebs
Chief Keef
Tasha K isn’t exactly a beacon of truth. Still, the highly controversial vlogger landed a tell-all interview with Powell, where the latter mentioned that she messed around with Chief Keef. Powell also alleged that he gave her chlamydia.
Snoop Dogg
Celina Powell alleged that she and the very married Snoop had a rendezvous. She even posted text messages that included photos of Snoop not wearing much as her receipts. Snoop adamantly denied the claims and said that he was launching a show called “Clout Chasers” and that Celina was supposed to be a part of it, not realizing she had been played. Several years later, the show has yet to drop.
DJ Akademiks
Let Celina tell it, she and Akademiks were in love. She even posted on social media that he bought her a G-Wagon. However, in an interview with Vlad TV, Akademiks stated that he slept with her but that she wasn’t his ex.
Celina Powell and her “boo” DJ Akademiks said y’all can have the Birkins, they push G Wagons! 👀 pic.twitter.com/udQLDxwGoE
— The Shade Room Teens (@shaderoomteens) October 30, 2020
Offset
In 2018 she lied about being pregnant with Offset’s baby (fake paternity test and all) before finally admitting that she made it up. In a surprise twist, she even apologized to Cardi B; kinda.
“There’s no baby,” she said in a clip of her alongside DJ Akademiks. “Get over it. Suck my d***. Y’all investigated this s*** for nine months. I didn’t give a f***, I was laughing.”
She continued,
“I, Celina, apologize to you Belcalis [Cardi B]. I’m sorry, I sincerely apologize if I made you, for one second, think Offset was the father of my pretend baby.”
O’Shea Jackson Jr.
She claimed to have slept with O’Shea Jackson Jr., but Little Ice Cube swiftly denied those allegations via a tweet. The man said he never even met her.
Fat Boy SSE
There’s an actual video of rapper Fat Boy SSE telling Powell that he wanted to marry her and get her pregnant. Even if that was for clout, there’s no denying that something went down.
NLE Choppa
In 2020, Powell told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked that she slept with rapper, NLE Choppa, who was allegedly 17 at the time. Her side of the story is that she thought he was 19. NLE Choppa doesn’t seem to have commented on the situation.
Fetty Wap
Powell has stated that the first celebrity pregnancy she faked was with Fetty Wap. You already know what activities lead to pregnancy so that’s what went down. According to Powell, that’s how she started to get her name bubbling in these internet streets because she was “bored.'” She also stated that he ghosted her afterward.
Tristan Thompson
Celina Powell once claimed that she had a tryst with Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson and did a handstand to try to make sure the sperm stayed inside her so that she’d get pregnant by a baller but it “didn’t work.”
“I’m gonna tell him I’m pregnant after this,” she said in an interview with the Pillow Talk podcast in April.
Waka Flocka Flame
Celina claims she slept with Waka, but Waka says she’s a stalker. This obviously caused drama between Powell and Tammy Rivera, who was still with Waka at the time. It also caused drama between Waka and Tammy.
Tekashi 6ix9ine
She filmed herself in bed with 6ix9ine while he was asleep. 6ix9ine also used Celina Powell to troll Snoop Dogg with cheating accusations during a war of words.
Adam 22
She did rhymes-with-corn and had some frisky triumvirate fun with Adam 22 and his wife. In the aftermath, they constantly made jokes about Powell’s affinity for eating Adam’s groceries.
Aaron Carter
At one point, Celina said Aaron Carter, RIP, was on her hit list too. She told Adam 22 of No Jumper that at first she “wasn’t interested” because she didn’t know who he was, but then she saw him buy someone a designer bag and she wanted one too, so she got busy.
In 2018 Carter told The Blast that he only met her one time.
“She kept DMing me, eventually I let her come over to my house,” he told the outlet before alleging that he thought she was “using him for attention” after she took a photo with his chain on and posted it to Instagram claiming she had stolen it.
Akon
Akon is another smarty pants she caught lacking while in bed with him. She took an alleged post-coital snap while he was asleep.
Kid Buu
She kicked it with rapper Kid Buu who previously released a song, “Celina Powell”, dedicated to her. To make matters messy, Kid Buu and Adam 22 don’t like each other and Buu claims he has dirt on Adam 22 that he got from Celina.
Slick’em
Slickem from Pretty Ricky was another willing participant in Powell’s shenanigans. She had him man on the Snap talking about how they were going to get married and have a baby.
Tank
She claimed she slept with Tank while he was in a relationship with his long-time partner, Zena Foster. Tank neither confirmed nor denied, but Powell provided some evidence that at the very least, they did have some inappropriate exchanges.
50 Cent
Powell’s story about 50 goes that they allegedly got it on for hours, unprotected. In the aftermath, she said she lied to the G-Unit CEO about being pregnant and he ghosted her.
Lil Meech
Powell made claims about having a sexual encounter with BMF actor Lil Meech while he was in a relationship with Summer Walker. She taunted Walker by posting a video of herself wearing a BMF neckpiece, presumably belonging to Lil Meech, while playing Summer Walker’s “I’ll Kill You” in the background.
