A year after DC Young Fly‘s girlfriend, Jacky Oh, passed away, the comedian reflected on her passing and his grief journey. He took to Instagram with a loving tribute, expressing how he is staying strong but misses her dearly.
Last year, BOSSIP reported the unexpected death of former Wild N’ Out castmate Jaclyn Smith, aka Ms. Jacky Oh. In addition to starring in Wild N’ Out, she was a partner to DC and a mother to their three young children. It shocked everyone, from fans to her loved ones, when the 33-year-old died from complications after plastic surgery.
To recognize the anniversary of his girlfriend, DC posted a picture of them together.
“#ThisS**tForEver 1 year already. S**t feel like yesterday!!! Being frustrated aint gon work cause its gon make yu more frustrated… yu jus gotta keep GOD first and jus stay positive and not lose focus… cause this s**t will have u all over the place… #NotAPostImTrynaGetUseTo … jus wannna kiss yo dam faceee i love u mama,” he wrote.
If you recall, DC and Jacky met on the set of Wild N’ Out and began dating in 2015. They had their first daughter, Nova, in 2016. The couple announced baby #2, Nala, in 2020. Their youngest, Prince, was born in 2022.
Upon the news of her death in 2023, DC posted a tribute to her, stating, “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful. Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”
Since Jacky Oh’s passing, DC has spoken up about his grief journey and helping his children through this loss. Nevertheless, he continues to work and remain steadfast in his faith.
Authorities ruled Jacky Oh’s death accidental with no further investigation into her passing.
