Skip Bayless responded to Draymond Green calling him a “hater” by calling Green the “dirtiest player in the NBA.”

With the Golden State Warriors postseason arriving earlier than usual, Draymond Green was able to get back to his talking head side gigs, and The Draymond Green show has become a popular platform as it showcases Green talking candidly about other sports figures.





According to Fox Sports, Green recently called Skip Bayless a “hater” and the Undisputed host fired back on his podcast.

“In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is, no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history by far,” Bayless said. “I dare you to go on YouTube, call up and watch those low-light tapes of the cavalcade of Draymond Green’s dirtiest plays over the years, the cheap shots, the low blows, the dangerous plays. Draymond is the all-time cheap-shot artist. Since he entered the league, Draymond Green has been ejected a league-high 20 times.”

Skip Bayless’ career is all about analyzing numbers and stats so of course he did a deep dive on Draymond’s dirty ways on the court.

“He’s been called for technical fouls 151 times. That’s barely second to Russell Westbrook at 153.” Bayless revealed.

This could be the rare time an athlete versus commentator beef showcases both sides being right about the other. You would have to be out of the loop to deny Skip can be a hater, and anyone who watches the NBA can agree that Green plays (very) dirty. We’ve seen Green choke out Rudy Gobert, falcon punch Jordan Poole and stomp someone’s chest in like a Mortal Kombat fatality. Perhaps the best part of this looming beef is that we know both of these guys won’t stop responding to the other, so this is just heating up.

You can watch Skip Bayless describe Draymond Green’s playing style in the clip below.