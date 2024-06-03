We love us some Toni Braxton who stunned alongside her sons Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, 22, and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, 21, at the star-studded Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiere in Hollywood.

The ageless stunner turned heads in a sleek Michael Costello pantsuit that showcased her signature sex appeal while reminding everyone she’s still very much that girl.

This comes just days after she set the gram ablaze with a screen-sizzling thirst trap that set the tone for this year’s Memorial Day weekend.

Her appearance at the movie premiere makes sense as she presumably enjoyed watching the high-action film featuring two of our faves.

In Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, our fave detectives are BACK for more Miami mayhem that takes a sharp left turn when Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett find themselves on the run from a dangerous threat.

Check out the explosive trailer below:

The highly anticipated fourquel reunites Will Smith, 55, and Martin Lawrence, 58, for another beat-’em-up, blow-’em-up blockbuster nearly 30 years after the original 1995 film that launched both actors into superstardom.

“We back in this thang!!” @BadBoys: Ride or Die in theaters June 7th!! Y’all aren’t ready for this one,” wrote Smith wrote in an Instagram post featuring the action-packed trailer.

In an interview with Complex‘s Speedy Morman, Smith, who continues to rebuild his image after the now-infamous Oscars slap, opened up about about a variety of topics including his thoughts on the meaning of life.

“That’s a big one. Even the concept of the meaning of life, is your mind trying to fathom the unfathomable,” said Smith.

Elsewhere in the interview, Martin makes a surprise appearance to promote the film while cracking jokey-jokes with his self-described ‘brother’ Will.

Check out the full interview below:

Directed by Adil & Bilall, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (in theaters June 7) also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith with DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

Do you have your Bad Boys: Ride Or Die opening weekend outfit together? Where would you rank Toni Braxton on the All-Time R&Baddies list? Top 3? Tell us down below and peep more of her slays on the flip.