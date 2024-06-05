Bossip Video

It’s time to hit the books in the Bayou!

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is back for a new season, and BOSSIP is premiering the trailer featuring Angela “Blac Chyna” White, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana, Claudia Jordan, Nick Young and Karlous Miller at Xavier University!

We can confirm that the 8-episode original reality series returns for season three on June 20, only on BET+. The series is a weekly rollout, and new episodes are available on the platform each Thursday.

This time, College Hill is on the road to the Big Easy where a new cohort of celebs will reside together as students at Xavier, the nation’s sole Catholic Historically Black College and University (HBCU), and the leading producer of African American medical school graduates.

As previously reported, the celebrities taking their talents to New Orleans, Louisiana are Tamar Braxton,

Saucy Santana,

Angela “Blac Chyna” White,

Karlous Miller of the 85 South Show,

Claudia Jordan,

and Nick “Swaggy P” Young.

A BET+ press release reports that the group will embark on a transformative collegiate experience at Xavier where they’ll be “navigating both the joys and challenges of campus life in a specially tailored academic certificate program in pursuit of suiting in a cap and gown to cross the stage at graduation.”

BET+ College Hill: Celebrity Edition Trailer [Exclusive]

In the College Hill: Celebrity Edition s3 trailer, the celebs turned students take courses ranging from political science to “Louisiana Unmasked” where they learn Mardi Gras’ history.

And while some of the stars may be stumped about the holiday’s true meaning, Karlous Miller has some ideas.

“I think Mardi Gras is French for show yo a** and get drunk,” says the comedian.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Saucy Santana being called out for partying on a school night and the rapper’s not having it.

“Y’all are trying to make me a bad person!” he says.

That’s not the only issue, however, Angela White sheds tears while admitting to suffering from anxiety and Karlous Miller has homework hangups.

“I don’t think I’m made to do homework every day,” he says.

Despite their problems, it looks like the crew is ready to represent Xavier U and honor the historically Black institution’s legacy.

Class is back in session!

Check out the College Hill: Celebrity Edition S3 trailer below.

Play

The third season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition begins streaming June 20 only on BET+; will YOU be watching?

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Entertainment, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, Justin Guinyard, and Yessica Garcia for This Way Out Media, and Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowell for BET+.

Previous seasons of the original College Hill and College Hill: Celebrity Edition are available for streaming on BET+.