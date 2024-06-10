Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr. broke his silence after experiencing an alleged sexual assault during Tylil James’ live stream: “I can’t take this lightly,” he said.

We’ve watched Rainey navigate shocking, dangerous, and seemingly impossible situations as the forever clever Tariq St. Patrick. Unfortunately, Rainey endured a real-life shocking and seemingly impossible ordeal on camera this past weekend. On Sunday, June 9, the leading man appeared on TyTy James’ Twitch stream, where James’ sister appeared to grope him.

Michael Rainey Jr. Is “Still Processing” After He Was Touched Inappropriately

The 23-year-old was surrounded by James and several of his family members when the streamer’s sister approached him. While James was distracted, his sister whispered in Rainey’s ear and reached below his waist. Children in the foreground blocked the full view of what she did, but Rainey instantly looked stunned and uncomfortable.

The actor immediately reached down as well, appearing to block the unsolicited and non-consensual touching. He seemed to laugh out of discomfort, which is a common response to sexual harassment, especially in public settings. However, it clearly disturbed him as he looked around, possibly searching for someone who knew her to intervene.

Panic responses like freezing or awkward laughing don’t justify that behavior or qualify as consent. The incident clearly bothered the actor, who reportedly left shortly after the now-viral moment.

According to a statement issued to PEOPLE, Rainey is understandably “deeply saddened and shocked by the events that occurred during the TyTy James live stream this past weekend. He is still processing what happened and doesn’t entirely know how to feel about it.” “This situation is not being taken lightly. Sexual harassment and assault are serious and unacceptable acts. Taking advantage of someone’s celebrity in this manner devalues entertainers and underscores the need to respect their humanity. Those who entertain us are human beings just like everyone else,” the statement continued.

